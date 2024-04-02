Cricket gaming startup partners with cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle

Cricket gaming startup, Hitwicket partners with cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle to enhance the cricket gaming experience of fans worldwide. Bhogle will play the role of a strategic investor and infuse his expert insights to craft first-of-its-kind cricket content with Hitwicket, merging his extensive cricketing knowledge with the virtual world of mobile gaming, stated the company in the release.

Bhogle's involvement is expected to enhance Hitwicket's global outreach to 50 million downloads within the next two years, the release highlighted.

Hitwicket aims to leverage Harsha’s cricketing expertise to co-create unique gaming experiences for cricket fans around the world.

On average an Indian gamer spends 3.4 hours per week on mid-core games, while Hitwicket's users spend 4.9 hours per week on the app, showcasing its strong appeal to cricket enthusiasts worldwide. Nineteen percent of Hitwicket's user base is women, one of the highest for any sports game, and its interface and gameplay cater to ages 10 to 60 making it simple to play.

Hitwicket is played in 109 countries around the world with India, Australia, UK, and USA being the top four markets. Cricket is slowly gaining recognition in the USA with Major League Cricket and the country will also be hosting the upcoming T20 Cricket World Cup in June 2024.

Notable franchise owners like Satya Nadella, Shah Rukh Khan, and Mukesh Ambani are among those backing the sport's growth in the region.

Commenting on the investment, Bhogle stated, "I'm thrilled to join Hitwicket as an investor and contribute to the evolution of mobile cricket gaming. Hitwicket's innovative approach and commitment to delivering an immersive gaming experience make it a standout player in the industry. Hitwicket's potential to build a global gaming franchise is truly inspiring. I’m looking forward to Hitwicket's potential to be the Made in India cricket game that unites India with the rest of the world and elevates the country's profile in mobile cricket gaming. Its global promise signifies that a game from India can indeed touch the world.”

Co-founders of Hitwicket, Keerti Singh, and Kashyap Reddy, expressed their excitement about Bhogle's involvement, stating, "We are thrilled to have Mr. Bhogle on board. His extensive experience, insights into cricket, and passion for the game will be invaluable assets for us. Having met Mr. Bhogle last month and discussed the vision and potential of Hitwicket, we are even more excited to have him join us as an investor. With Mr. Bhogle's guidance, we are confident that Hitwicket will continue to scale new heights and establish itself as a global leader in the gaming industry."