Dark skies over IPL: Rain threatens Eden Gardens opener

The Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket matches are all set to begin from March 22. The match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) versus Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) is anticipated by all fans of the sport. However, a notice by IMD for the upcoming match in Kolkata may 'dampen' the spirits of fans.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an Orange Alert for South Bengal, including Kolkata, forecasting thunderstorms and rain from Thursday to Sunday. The weather is expected to worsen over the weekend, bringing strong winds, hailstorms, and lightning.

The adverse weather conditions could impact outdoor events, including the much-anticipated opening match, which faces the risk of being abandoned if conditions deteriorate further.

"Due to the presence favourable wind pattern & strong moisture incursion from Bay of Bengal at lower tropospheric levels, thunderstorm with lightning and strong gusty surface wind very likely to occur in some districts of West Bengal during 21-22nd March 2025," said the IMD statement.

The weather forecast indicates a 74% chance of rain on the opening day, with 97% cloud cover and a 90% chance of rain in the evening. This puts the match at Eden Gardens at risk, with the possibility of delays or even a complete washout. If the match is cancelled due to the unfavourable weather, points will be shared between KKR and RCB.

The opening ceremony will feature spectacular performances by Disha Patani and Shreya Ghoshal, setting the stage for an exciting start to the season.