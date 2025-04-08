Dettol maker sues dermatologist and influencers over ‘defamatory’ podcast claims

Dettol’s parent company, Reckitt Benckiser India, has taken legal action against a dermatologist and two influencers, accusing them of making misleading and damaging remarks about its flagship antiseptic product. The company approached the Delhi High Court on 7 April, claiming that dermatologist Dr Manjot Marwah and influencers Raj Shamani and Ritik Chaturvedi made false and defamatory statements about Dettol Antiseptic Liquid (DAL) during a podcast and in related social media posts.

The controversy centres around a podcast episode titled "Skin Mistakes You Didn't Know! Tanning & Sunburn EXPOSED," published on 1 April, and an Instagram reel shared on 5 April with the caption "Never Use Dettol on your Skin." In these, Dr Marwah allegedly referred to Dettol as a “floor cleaner” and said it can “burn wounds and delay healing.” With over 780,000 Instagram followers, her statements quickly gained attention online. Reckitt argued that these claims are not only misleading but harmful, especially given the wide reach of the content.

In court, Reckitt’s legal counsel stressed that Dettol has been a licensed antiseptic for skin use in India since 1936 and qualifies as a drug under Indian law. They argued that calling it a floor cleaner was factually incorrect and damaging to the brand’s reputation. The lawyer also pointed out that the video and reel had already been viewed millions of times, potentially causing serious harm to the brand in a short span.

Dr Marwah had reportedly cited a report from the Philippines FDA to support her claims, but Reckitt dismissed this, stating that Dettol isn’t sold in the Philippines by its local affiliate, making the report irrelevant to the Indian market.

The court, however, did not issue any immediate order and gave the defendants another chance to respond, noting that they had already been served notices via email and WhatsApp. Justice Saurabh Banerjee remarked that while the dermatologist is entitled to her opinion, especially as a qualified professional, he wasn’t fully convinced at this stage that the content amounted to clear disparagement. The hearing is set to continue on 8 April.