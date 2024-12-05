Delhi High Court blocks Spread Home from using Louis Vuitton trademarks on home goods

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued an order preventing Spread Home, a home décor and furnishing company, from using specific registered trademarks owned by the luxury fashion house Louis Vuitton (LV) on its products. These products include items like bed sheets, quilts, and pillow covers, as per a report by Bar and Bench.

Louis Vuitton emphasized that these monogram flower marks are a crucial part of their product identity. They expressed concern that Spread Home's use of these marks could mislead consumers into believing there is an association between the two companies.

Justice Mini Pushkarna granted a temporary injunction against Spread Home, a home décor company. This decision was based on Louis Vuitton's claim that Spread Home was using their registered trademarks, particularly the distinctive flower monogram, on their products like bed sheets and pillow covers. The court found that Louis Vuitton had presented sufficient evidence to establish a strong case for the injunction, as per the report.

Louis Vuitton emphasized that these monogram flower marks are a crucial part of their product identity. They expressed concern that Spread Home's use of these marks could mislead consumers into believing there is an association between the two companies.

Spread Home is a home décor and furnishing company established in 1999. Their product range includes a variety of items such as bedding, bath accessories, and decorative pieces like bed linens, quilts, pillows, bath mats, towels, furniture, and storage organizers. The company offers both online and offline sales channels.

In response to Louis Vuitton's lawsuit, Spread Home argued that, while they may have previously sold products with the flower monogram, they had discontinued these items some time ago. The company's legal representative also emphasized Spread Home's long-standing presence in the market, having been in operation for 25 years.

Louis Vuitton had established a strong case for the injunction. Therefore, the court issued an order prohibiting Spread Home from further selling products bearing the monogram flower marks. The court's decision was based on the understanding that Louis Vuitton would suffer significant and irreparable harm if the injunction was not granted. The court also found that the balance of convenience favored Louis Vuitton.

The court also ordered Spread Home to submit a detailed financial report outlining their sales figures since they began using the disputed designs. This information will be used to assess any potential damages owed to Louis Vuitton.

The case is scheduled for its next hearing in April 2025.

In recent years, the Delhi High Court has taken significant steps to combat the sale of counterfeit Louis Vuitton products. In 2023, the court ordered two individuals to pay a fine of ₹9.59 lakh to Louis Vuitton for selling counterfeit goods.