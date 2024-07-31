Diageo India looking at growing non-alcoholic and/or Zero Alcohol and liqueur categories

In line with Diageo India's strategy to add premium Indian provenance craft brand, which complements its existing portfolio, the Board of Directors approved the investments in V9 Beverages Private Limited, the makers of sober, nonalcoholic beverages, and Indie Brews & Spirits, makers of Quaffine coffee liqueur.

In a July 24 earnings call, Hina Nagarajan, CEO, Diageo India said, "Our strategic minority stake in both the companies is a step forward in our mission to strengthen our portfolio by partnering with breakthrough startup entrepreneurs and offering our consumers a wider choice of brand. Both are early-stage investments for us."

Addressing analysts questions about the rationale behind the investments where both companies seem to have seen a Y-o-Y dip on a small sales base, Nagarajan said, "We have been following an agenda of future-back consumer insights-led sort of innovation engine creation. And both these categories, which is nonalcoholic and/or Zero Alcohol as we call it, plus liqueur are categories that we do look at growing in the future.

She added, "They have some traction, and they are categories that we expect will gain much more traction. And therefore, our investments is very early-stage investments to create future engines of growth. These are small entrepreneurs. And clearly, as one of the objectives and goals that we have identified is not only to operate in local craft, premium craft but also help this craft ecosystem to grow."