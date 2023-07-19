Diageo's Cristina Diezhandino on the big shifts in the alcohol industry

Cristina Diezhandino, global chief marketing officer, Diageo says that the premiumisation trend is gaining momentum in the spirits category with people craving for socialisation more after the Covid pandemic.

“The world of premium spirits is an exciting category. It is embedded in the world of socialisation. Post Covid, people have been craving for socialisation and celebration all the more. This category plays a phenomenal role in this context,” Diezhandino told Storyboard18’s editor Delshad Irani at Cannes Lions 2023.