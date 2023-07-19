comScore

Diageo's Cristina Diezhandino on the big shifts in the alcohol industry

Cristina Diezhandino, global CMO of Diageo, talks to Storyboard18's Delshad Irani about the big shifts in the alcohol industry and the women shaping brands.

By  Storyboard18Jul 19, 2023 6:52 PM
Cristina Diezhandino, global CMO of Diageo. (Image sourced from Diageo website)

Cristina Diezhandino, global chief marketing officer, Diageo says that the premiumisation trend is gaining momentum in the spirits category with people craving for socialisation more after the Covid pandemic.

“The world of premium spirits is an exciting category. It is embedded in the world of socialisation. Post Covid, people have been craving for socialisation and celebration all the more. This category plays a phenomenal role in this context,” Diezhandino told Storyboard18’s editor Delshad Irani at Cannes Lions 2023.

In a candid chat, Diezhandino spoke on key trends and insights in the alcohol category and how Diageo is leveraging AI.She revealed that premium trends have been gaining momentum for a while and people are choosing the higher end of this particular category more. People are observing and valuing the quality of these liquids, she said.


First Published on Jul 19, 2023 6:52 PM

