comScore            

      Brand Marketing

      Duolingo partners with Lakme Fashion Week; owl mascot Duo debuts as a creator at the event

      During the event, Duo was seen wearing outfits inspired by community trends and iconic fashion moments, ranging from Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala look to Taylor Swift’s viral "Don't Blame Me" ensembles.

      By  Storyboard18Mar 18, 2024 3:49 PM
      Duolingo partners with Lakme Fashion Week; owl mascot Duo debuts as a creator at the event
      The brand mascot was also seen mingling with attendees and photobombing behind-the-scenes moments.

      Duolingo collaborated with Lakme Fashion Week, marking the debut for Duo, Duolingo' owl mascot, as a creator at the event. During the event, Duo was seen wearing outfits inspired by community trends and iconic fashion moments, ranging from Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala look to Taylor Swift’s viral "Don't Blame Me" ensembles. These fashion choices not only reflected Duo's personality but also aligned with its reputation for reminding learners in "unhinged" ways to maintain their language learning journey while indulging in their passion for fashion.

      The brand mascot was also seen mingling with attendees and photobombing behind-the-scenes moments. Whether on the ramp or interacting with fellow creators, Duo contributed to the creativity and inclusivity at the event in its own unique style, guaranteeing a fun-filled experience for everyone involved.

      Karandeep Singh Kapany, Regional Marketing Director India, Duolingo, expressed his excitement about the collaboration, stating, “Being part of Lakme Fashion Week 2024 was truly special for us. Understanding the significance of fashion as a form of self-expression, this presented the perfect platform for Duo, our brand mascot, to express itself through fashion and gently remind everyone to stay committed to their language learning journey. Merging fashion and language learning, we aimed to create a stylish experience for fans of Duo with this collaboration."

      Jaspreet Chandok, Group vice president, Reliance Brands Ltd, "We were delighted to have Duo, Duolingo's brand mascot and a well-known figure among the youth, join us at Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI in a first-of-its-kind collaboration. This collaboration truly enhanced the event experience for the attendees


      Tags
      First Published on Mar 18, 2024 3:30 PM

      More from Storyboard18

      Brand Marketing

      Tata IPL 2024: BoAt joins as RCB and GT's official audio and wearable partner

      Tata IPL 2024: BoAt joins as RCB and GT's official audio and wearable partner

      Quantum Brief

      Gulf Oil launches new interactive campaign for CSK; Asks fans to create advertisements ahead of IPL

      Gulf Oil launches new interactive campaign for CSK; Asks fans to create advertisements ahead of IPL

      Brand Marketing

      Tata IPL 2024: Thums Up, Parle, Britannia, among others to feature on JioCinema Brand Spotlight

      Tata IPL 2024: Thums Up, Parle, Britannia, among others to feature on JioCinema Brand Spotlight

      Brand Marketing

      Schneider Electric renews partnerships with Rajasthan Royals

      Schneider Electric renews partnerships with Rajasthan Royals

      Quantum Brief

      Haldiram's introduces new range of Holi products via latest campaign

      Haldiram's introduces new range of Holi products via latest campaign

      Quantum Brief

      Thums Up's launches campaign ft. Kichcha Sudeep with new "Soft Kya Jaane Toofan ka Swaad" tagline

      Thums Up's launches campaign ft. Kichcha Sudeep with new "Soft Kya Jaane Toofan ka Swaad" tagline

      Brand Marketing

      WPL 2024: Zomato, Zepto among others capitalise on RCB win

      WPL 2024: Zomato, Zepto among others capitalise on RCB win