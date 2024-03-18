Duolingo partners with Lakme Fashion Week; owl mascot Duo debuts as a creator at the event

Duolingo collaborated with Lakme Fashion Week, marking the debut for Duo, Duolingo' owl mascot, as a creator at the event. During the event, Duo was seen wearing outfits inspired by community trends and iconic fashion moments, ranging from Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala look to Taylor Swift’s viral "Don't Blame Me" ensembles. These fashion choices not only reflected Duo's personality but also aligned with its reputation for reminding learners in "unhinged" ways to maintain their language learning journey while indulging in their passion for fashion.

The brand mascot was also seen mingling with attendees and photobombing behind-the-scenes moments. Whether on the ramp or interacting with fellow creators, Duo contributed to the creativity and inclusivity at the event in its own unique style, guaranteeing a fun-filled experience for everyone involved.

Karandeep Singh Kapany, Regional Marketing Director India, Duolingo, expressed his excitement about the collaboration, stating, “Being part of Lakme Fashion Week 2024 was truly special for us. Understanding the significance of fashion as a form of self-expression, this presented the perfect platform for Duo, our brand mascot, to express itself through fashion and gently remind everyone to stay committed to their language learning journey. Merging fashion and language learning, we aimed to create a stylish experience for fans of Duo with this collaboration."