DViO secures marketing mandate for Attero

DViO, the full-stack marketing and growth company, has won the digital mandate for Attero- the electronic waste and battery recycling company. The former has also launched a new specialty business vertical aimed at scaling companies committed to sustainability and net-zero goals. The new vertical will focus on industries such as e-mobility, sustainable fashion, and recycle-management.

As part of its first partnership in this new space with Attero, DViO will develop and execute a comprehensive digital growth strategy for the brand, aiming to create awareness about its technology and how it contributes to being an urban green metal miner, providing sustainable solutions for the world and the planet.

The strategy will also focus on scaling its Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) and ITAD services, creating demand for green metal, e-waste acquisition from both corporate entities and end consumers, and promoting lithium-ion battery recycling and the demand for its recycled materials.

"We champion the circular economy, ensuring resources are reused responsibly. Our commitment to EPR compliance sets industry standards, driving environmental stewardship. By enhancing our brand visibility through our strategic partnership with DViO, we aim to inspire others to join us in innovating, recycling, and leading the charge towards a greener tomorrow," said Mayank Sinha, Head of Marketing and Selsmart (Direct-to-Consumer Business).

Sowmya Iyer, Founder & CEO, DViO, said, "We believe digital innovation can drive positive change. Our comprehensive strategy will not only help Attero reach its objective but also set a new benchmark for sustainable industry practices. This collaboration is a significant step towards a greener future, and we're proud to support Attero in becoming the world's leading urban green metal miner. DViO's entry into the carbon-conscious market reflects our commitment to partnering with sustainable businesses for long-term success."