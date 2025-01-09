Emami's Fair and Handsome rebrands to Smart and Handsome, Kartik Aaryan named brand ambassador

Emami Ltd is has announced a fresh new identity for its men’s brand, Fair And Handsome, now rebranded as Smart And Handsome with Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan as its new brand ambassador. The new positioning statement, "Har Roz Handsome Code," captures the brand’s commitment to providing men with grooming solutions that enhance both their confidence and personality.

The new identity emphasizes the brand’s holistic approach to male grooming—offering effective solutions for face, body, and hair care.

"We see a tremendous opportunity to address a broader spectrum of grooming needs for today’s dynamic young men. The rebranding from Fair And Handsome to Smart And Handsome is a strategic decision driven by consumer insights that highlight a shift towards individuality, diversity, and confidence focusing on natural skin health among today’s young men. Consumers are increasingly open to multiple new-age product formats and solutions that can help achieve and maintain best versions of their own skin. With exciting new product launches on the horizon and Kartik Aaryan as the new face of the brand, we are confident that this refreshed identity as Smart And Handsome as a comprehensive grooming solution will further solidify our leadership in the evolving male grooming market,” said, Mohan Goenka, Vice Chairman and Wholetime Director, Emami Ltd.

The decision to rebrand is rooted in extensive consumer research, which highlights that today’s men are looking for products that address multiple grooming concerns such as hydration, oil control, and overall skin health. With India’s male grooming market estimated to be around Rs 18,000 crores in 2024, this shift reflects changing behaviour where men are increasingly investing in products that enhance their confidence.