From local flavor to national ambition: How Lahori Zeera is taking on cola giants with new-age FMCG model

ADVERTISEMENT
As global beverage giants ramp up their presence across Indian retail shelves, homegrown brand Lahori Zeera is quietly rewriting the rules of FMCG growth. Founded in 2017, the desi beverage brand is betting on a Bisleri-style co-bottling model to turbocharge its reach without burning capital on physical plants, all while staying true to its North Indian roots, Moneycontrol reported.
The brand reported Rs 535 crore in revenue in FY25 and is eyeing an ambitious Rs 800 crore topline for FY26. According to co-founder and COO Nikhil Doda, the key to this scale-up lies in an asset-light strategy, inspired by the hyper-local presence of legacy players like Bisleri, who have long mastered the art of distributed bottling. Lahori has already signed four co-bottlers and aims to tie up with 20 more in the next two years.
At a time when Coca-Cola, PepsiCo, Parle Agro and even Reliance-backed Campa Cola are offering aggressive retailer incentives and scaling distribution muscle, Lahori is playing the long game, relying on repeat purchase behavior, cultural familiarity, and affordability. Its flagship cumin-based soda, priced at Rs 10 for a 160 ml pack, is a household favorite in northern India, especially for in-home consumption.
But Lahori isn’t just riding on nostalgia. With rising demand for local flavours, sugar-free variants and clean-label drinks, the brand is tapping into a wider shift in Indian taste preferences, one that’s opening up space for traditional alternatives to colas and orange sodas.
Backed by a Rs 200 crore funding round from Motilal Oswal Wealth that tripled its valuation to Rs 2,800 crore, Lahori is using fresh capital to build a national footprint, not through factories but through partnerships and smarter unit economics. And while the likes of Campa Cola are upping retailer margins to 6-8%, Lahori is staying consistent with its trade model, betting that brand loyalty and steady volumes will outlast short-term discounts.