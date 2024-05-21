Flipkart Grocery records 1.6X yoy growth; over 50 percent of grocery deliveries carried out using electric vehicles

Flipkart has recorded a 1.6X y-o-y growth in its grocery business. This milestone is a testament to Flipkart’s commitment to providing the best online shopping experience to pan-India consumers with a wide selection of daily essentials at great prices and convenience.

Value and Convenience Drive Growth:

As part of its expansion journey, Flipkart is deepening its reach in Tier 2+ cities across Bharat, with consumers driving growth in cities like Aurangabad, Bankura, Bokaro, Chhatarpur, Guwahati, Jamshedpur, Krishnanagar, and Visakhapatnam.

Pioneering accessibility and quick service, Flipkart Grocery is the only e-commerce company that offers next-day delivery in over 200 cities, including metros and T2+ towns such as Anantapur, Berhampore, Gorakhpur, Moradabad, Nagaon, Saharsa, Shimoga, Vellore, among several others. With a wide array of products being offered at a starting price range of Rs. 5, consumers from these cities have shown strong inclination towards affordability, further cementing Flipkart Grocery’s position as a value destination for e-grocery shoppers.

In terms of high-performing categories, Flipkart has witnessed a 1.6X growth in essential staples such as oil, ghee, atta and FMCG favorites such as tea, coffee, detergents, and personal care. Flipkart has also recorded strong growth across essential and non-essential items, with a notable surge in premium categories such as liquid detergents by 1.8X, dry fruits by 1.5X, and energy drinks by 1.5X, among others.

Infrastructure expansion to cater to growing demand:

In an effort to cater to the rising demand for daily essentials, Flipkart has strengthened its grocery supply chain infrastructure across the country with the launch of 16 grocery fulfillment centers across key locations such as Ahmedabad, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Hubli, Kolkata, Ludhiana, Malda, Visakhapatnam, and others. With the combined size of over 9 lakhs sq. ft. and a capacity of close to 14 lakh units, these fulfillment centers serve 66,000 grocery orders per day across these regions. Building a resilient supply chain network is one of the key pillars of Flipkart’s growth strategy and helps bring the ease of online grocery shopping to more customers in the country.

Technological innovations boost excellence:

Powered by home-grown technology, Flipkart has optimized its operations to efficiently cater to the surge in online grocery demand. Voice-enabled shopping, zero-interest credit, and open-box delivery, among other features, have been key pillars in furthering Flipkart’s commitment to enhancing its customers' shopping experience. The company’s in-house tech teams leverage data insights to offer great prices, locate customer hubs for proximity, and ensure real-time monitoring of deliveries, thereby revolutionising the e-commerce landscape.

Focus on sustainability:

At present, over 50 percent of grocery deliveries are covered on EVs, with Flipkart marking a y-o-y increment of 140 percent. Leading in states such as New Delhi, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu, Flipkart continues to focus on sustainability across the country.

Hari Kumar G, Vice President, Head of Grocery, Flipkart, said, “Flipkart's growth in the grocery category reflects our unwavering commitment to building innovation and customer-centricity for emerging categories while offering the right value to consumers for their everyday grocery needs. As we expand our footprint and enhance our service offerings, we remain dedicated to delivering unparalleled convenience to millions of customers across India.