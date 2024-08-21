            

      FSSAI extends deadline for FBO's to deplete "100% fruit juice" packaging

      The extension is designed to allow food business operators adequate time to phase out existing packaging materials while continuing to comply with the updated labelling requirements.

      By  Storyboard18Aug 21, 2024 12:55 PM
      In June 2024, FSSAI issued a directive mandating that all FBOs remove claims of "100% fruit juices" from the labels and advertisements of reconstituted fruit juices. (Image Source: CNBC TV18)

      The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has granted food business operators (FBOs) an additional four months, until the end of December 2024, to use up pre-printed packaging materials that claim their products contain '100% fruit juices.' This extension comes after FSSAI's initial directive in June, which required the immediate removal of such claims from both advertisements and product labels due to concerns over misleading information.

      FSSAI made this decision following consultations with industry stakeholders, who requested more time to comply with the new regulations. "Based on various representations received, we have decided to extend the deadline for utilizing pre-printed packaging materials until December 31, 2024," the regulator stated in an advisory issued to FBOs.

      Additionally, FSSAI claimed that products manufactured before the new December 31 deadline can continue to be sold across all channels until the end of their shelf life.

      In its June directive, FSSAI had mandated that all FBOs remove claims of '100% fruit juices' from the labels and advertisements of reconstituted fruit juices with immediate effect.

      The regulator noted that several FBOs had been inaccurately marketing these products as '100% fruit juices,' prompting the need for stricter oversight to protect consumers from misleading claims.


      First Published on Aug 21, 2024 10:49 AM

