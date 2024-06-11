Havas Play inks strategic partnership with SGSE helmed by Mahesh Bhupathi

Havas Play, Havas Media Network’s global brand has entered a strategic partnership in India with SG Sports, Media and Entertainment (SGSE), an arm of the APL Apollo Group. SGSE, helmed by tennis icon Mahesh Bhupathi as Chief Executive Officer, is committed to elevating the Indian sports and entertainment landscape by creating world class properties and unforgettable experiences.

SGSE has teams representing it at some of India’s biggest sporting events including Global Chess League (Alpine SG Pipers), Ultimate Table Tennis League (Ahmedabad SG Pipers), Super League Kerala (Kochi Pipers), Indian Supercross Racing League (SG Speed Racers), and Madhya Pradesh League (Jabalpur Lions) for which the inaugural season is expected to kick-off in June 2024.

This collaboration is a significant step for Havas Play as it continues to harness and enhance fandom experiences following several recent successful activations including the Ganga Kinare Music Festival in Varanasi that focussed on conserving River Ganga for future generations, the Maritime 10k Challenge in Mumbai that sought to galvanise individuals and corporations alike towards a cleaner and healthier marine ecosystem and, most recently, facilitating the strategic collaboration between IPL team Lucknow Super Giants and Valvoline as its Official Lubricant Partner. As part of the strategic partnership, Havas Play will assist SGSE in executing premium entertainment and sports IPs spanning football, squash, hockey, chess, table tennis & tennis.

Mahesh Bhupathi, CEO, SGSE, said, “We have always had a clear vision on building a comprehensive and sustainable sports and entertainment story and believe it is the right time to do this at scale in India. We look forward to working closely with Havas Play and tapping into their extensive network to make this happen.”

R. Venkatasubramanian, Chief Operating Officer, Havas Play said, “Embarking on this strategic journey with SGSE, a visionary in the sports and entertainment realm, is a testament to Havas Play's commitment to elevating meaningful experiences and fostering innovation in the country’s cultural landscape. With Mahesh Bhupathi's leadership and our shared vision, we're poised to create immersive fan engagements through premium IPs, reshaping India's sports and entertainment ecosystem for generations to come."

SGSE is committed to developing a premium and sustainable sports & entertainment ecosystem in India and has created a robust framework to further this vision, centred on 6 critical pillars:

Owning Sports Franchisees that will elevate the sports space in India

Creating Sports Leagues by developing franchise-based leagues of popular sports in association with the national sports federations

Fantasy properties that will redefine fantasy sports and create a platform where fans can truly experience the thrill of games and connect with their passion

Live Entertainment that brings the biggest international music stars to India

Curating Content for enhanced fan and community engagement

Academies and Talent to empower grassroots sports that will be led by top national coaches. SGSE is enhancing community sports infrastructure nationwide by establishing state-of-the-art facilities led by elite national coaches.