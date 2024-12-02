Hockey India teams up with Doordarshan for landmark broadcast deal

ADVERTISEMENT
Hockey India has signed a landmark three-year partnership with Doordarshan (DD), ensuring comprehensive nationwide coverage of the Hockey India League (HIL), as per reports. It marks a significant step in relaunching the league, which is set to make a comeback in the 2024-25 season after a seven-year hiatus.
Bhola Nath Singh, Governing Committee Member of HIL and Secretary General of Hockey India, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, highlighting Doordarshan's vast audience base, as said in a report.
Singh also revealed that discussions with private broadcasters are ongoing, aiming to further enhance the league's reach.
The league promises world-class production quality, expert commentary, and in-depth analysis, ensuring an immersive viewing experience for fans across the country.
The financial sustainability of the HIL is not solely reliant on broadcasting revenues. Hockey India has laid out a robust partnership model, with plans to announce a title sponsor shortly.
The 2024-25 edition of the HIL will feature both men’s and women’s tournaments, with eight men’s teams and six women’s teams competing simultaneously.
Prominent sports entities, including JSW Sports, SG Sports and Entertainment (owned by former Indian tennis star Mahesh Bhupathi), and Navoyam Sports Ventures, have already invested in franchises across both leagues.
With a franchise fee of Rs 7 crore per year for men’s teams and Rs 3 crore per year for women’s teams, the league is set to promote hockey across genders while ensuring commercial viability.