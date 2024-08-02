            

      Honda Cars India registers total sales of 7,334 units in July’24

      The domestic sales of Honda Cars India stood at 4,624 units and exports at 2,710 units in the month of July’24.

      By  Storyboard18Aug 2, 2024 5:56 PM
      Honda Cars India registers total sales of 7,334 units in July’24
      The company had registered 4,864 units in domestic sales and exported 1,112 units in July’ 23.

      Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL), leading manufacturer of premium cars in India, registered total sales of 7,334 units in July 2024. Domestic sales of the company stood at 4,624 units and exports at 2,710 units in the month of July’24.

      Sharing thoughts on July’24 sales performance, Kunal Behl, Vice President, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd. said, "Despite the challenges in the market and subdued customer sentiment, our sales momentum was in line with our expectation. We have been focusing on creating fresh demand through attractive benefits, making it best time for customers to buy new cars. With the festive season approaching, we anticipate a positive sentiment, which should lead to strong sales momentum in the coming months. HCIL’s steady growth in exports has boosted confidence in Indian manufacturing, reaffirming our commitment to delivering best-in-class products.”

      The company had registered 4,864 units in domestic sales and exported 1,112 units in July’ 23.


      Tags
      First Published on Aug 2, 2024 4:38 PM

      More from Storyboard18

      Brand Marketing

      Adobe Express for Education gets upgrade with new AI features

      Adobe Express for Education gets upgrade with new AI features

      Brand Marketing

      Entertainment Network (India) registers 19% rise in domestic revenue to Rs 109 cr in Q1 FY25

      Entertainment Network (India) registers 19% rise in domestic revenue to Rs 109 cr in Q1 FY25

      Brand Marketing

      Apple reports quarterly revenue of $85.8 billion; iPhone business revenue at $39.3 billion

      Apple reports quarterly revenue of $85.8 billion; iPhone business revenue at $39.3 billion

      Brand Marketing

      ITC's Shuvadip Banerjee on Gen Z ditching ads for immersive brand worlds

      ITC's Shuvadip Banerjee on Gen Z ditching ads for immersive brand worlds

      Brand Marketing

      Live sports sector is untapped opportunity; can score big with programmatic ads: Tejinder Gill of The Trade Desk

      Live sports sector is untapped opportunity; can score big with programmatic ads: Tejinder Gill of The Trade Desk

      Brand Marketing

      Blinkit's Albinder Dhindsa: Some players have been spending more on marketing, subsidies

      Blinkit's Albinder Dhindsa: Some players have been spending more on marketing, subsidies

      Brand Marketing

      Zomato unveils District, new app consolidating its going-out business

      Zomato unveils District, new app consolidating its going-out business