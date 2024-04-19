Hyundai launches new initiative to increase rural reach in India

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. has embarked on a mission to deepen its roots in rural India. Recognizing the diverse needs of consumers across every corner of the country, Hyundai Motor India has introduced "Grameen Mahotsav" - an initiative celebrating the essence of rural India. With rural sales account for over 19 percent of its total sales.

Under Grameen Mahotsav, Hyundai is orchestrating an array of engaging activities, including product displays, interactive demonstrations and customer experiences like nukkad natak, live music, folk dance and regional talent shows. The 2 day Grameen Mahotsav carnival will be hosted at 16 locations across India, exhibiting a market place featuring artisanal crafts, carnival rides, gaming zones and food stalls.

Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd, said, “Our sustained efforts towards bolstering rural connect are bearing great fruits and Hyundai Motor India has witnessed a remarkable growth in rural markets in financial year 2023-2024.

We sold 1.15 lakh vehicles in rural India last year, a growth of 11% over 2022-23. We are confident that with good monsoon, increasing income levels and improved infrastructure, the contribution from rural markets will further increase. The growth will be fueled by our belief in the potential of upcountry markets and the dedication to cater to evolving aspirations of Indian consumers across all geographies.”

He further added, “At Hyundai Motor India, we firmly believe that for the nation to prosper, both Bharat and India must progress in tandem. With initiatives like Grameen Mahotsav, we hope to nurture our customers in every part of the country and also understand the market trends to fulfill their expectations. As we continue to innovate and engage with rural consumers, we are confident in our ability to contribute to the inclusive development of the country.”