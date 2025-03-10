ICC partners with Unilever’s Rexona and Dove to champion Women’s Cricket

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced a landmark two-year partnership with Unilever’s personal care brands, including Rexona and Dove, marking the organisation’s first-ever dedicated commercial collaboration for women’s cricket. The agreement, which will run until the end of 2027, was unveiled during the criiio cricket festival in Dubai, coinciding with International Women’s Day.

This partnership is designed to accelerate the global growth of women’s cricket by empowering female cricketers and inspiring future generations. The announcement was celebrated with an event featuring 100 girls, highlighting the sport’s ability to drive positive change and encourage participation among young women.

The collaboration comes at a time when women’s cricket is gaining significant momentum. Major ICC events such as the Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 in India, Women’s T20 World Cups, U19 Women’s T20 World Cups, and the inaugural Women’s Champions Trophy in 2027 are set to further elevate the sport. The partnership will span these key tournaments, enhancing visibility and commercial opportunities for women’s cricket worldwide.

Unilever’s Rexona, the world’s leading deodorant brand, will take a central role in the initiative. Known for its mission to inspire people to “move more” and boost confidence, Rexona will work alongside the ICC on various campaigns, including the Flag Bearers programme, digital activations, and in-event experiences. Additionally, the brand will support women’s criiio festivals to encourage grassroots participation and develop educational programmes focused on women’s hygiene, leveraging its expertise in science and technology.

Rohit Jawa, CEO and Managing Director of Hindustan Unilever, emphasised the significance of the collaboration, stating, “This is an exciting opportunity for Rexona, one of our biggest personal care brands, to tap into a cultural moment, connect with new audiences, and importantly help drive women’s cricket forward. The partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to empower millions by boosting confidence through superior sweat and odour protection.”

The deal was brokered by Unilever International—Unilever’s global business unit—demonstrating a shared commitment to advancing women’s cricket and promoting inclusivity in sport.

ICC Chairman Jay Shah described the partnership as a “pivotal moment” for the women’s game, adding, “By aligning with a global leader like Unilever and its personal care brands, we are not only securing valuable commercial support but also reinforcing the growing significance of women’s sport on the world stage.”

ICC Chief Commercial Officer Anurag Dahiya echoed this sentiment, highlighting the ICC’s commitment to expanding commercial opportunities for women’s cricket. “The ICC has been proactive in pursuing more partnerships with a focus on the women’s game, and we are thrilled to see this vision materialise through this exciting deal. It underlines the increasing commercial appeal of women’s cricket and cements the ICC’s position as a key driver of the women’s sports movement.”