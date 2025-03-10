India lifts ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Brands serve up winning tributes

ADVERTISEMENT
India emerged victorious in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, defeating New Zealand by four wickets in a thrilling final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on March 9.
With this win, Rohit Sharma and his squad secured India's third Champions Trophy title and their seventh ICC trophy overall, adding another glorious chapter to the country's cricketing legacy.
As the nation erupted in celebrations, brands across sectors took to social media to congratulate Team India.
From quirky creatives to heartfelt tributes, here's how brands joined the cricket frenzy:
Champions Trophy is now Champion’s Trophy 🇮🇳🏆 pic.twitter.com/ZTIFY7aa1t— Blinkit (@letsblinkit) March 9, 2025
Manifestation works guys😋🥰#INDvsNZ https://t.co/AGCYbFP4ov pic.twitter.com/dbR4SrdcaI— Swiggy Instamart (@SwiggyInstamart) March 9, 2025
we had to taste failure in 2023 to get success in 2024 and 2025 — that's how life works 🙌#ChampionsTrophy— zomato (@zomato) March 9, 2025
Turned tigers into kittens,— Zepto (@ZeptoNow) March 9, 2025
Made the neighbours taste defeat,
Put the kangaroos to sleep,
And sliced through the Kiwis in the finals!
we came, we saw and we put the 'champions' in the Champions Trophy 🇮🇳 💙#INDvsNZ #ChampionsTrophy
Champions ko Trophy deliver ho gayi!!!!! 🥳🎉🎊🏆✨#INDvsNZ #ChampionsTrophy2025— Flipkart (@Flipkart) March 9, 2025
Congratulations to Team India! A huge shoutout to your resilience, dedication & determination! Champions all the way 🏆🇮🇳#INDvNZ— Amazon India (@amazonIN) March 9, 2025
We just have two words to say: INDIAAAAAA, INDIAAAAAA. 🥳🥳🥳🥳— BurgerKingIndia (@burgerkingindia) March 9, 2025
Celebrating the champions and their unbeaten winning streak 🎉 🎉 🎉#BurgerKing pic.twitter.com/xVAxq5CmFu
Only PDA the admin is doing! pic.twitter.com/Yu6A82RYzm— Croma (@cromaretail) March 9, 2025
What a smoothly assembled victory! 🙌💙😎#ChampionsTrophy2025 #INDvsNZ— Pepperfry.com (@Pepperfry) March 9, 2025
Mil gaya aankhon ko sukun 😌#ThankYouTeamIndia— lenskart (@Lenskart_com) March 9, 2025
The new CHAMPIONS 🇮🇳 #INDvsNZ
The boys really said 🎶 Run It Up 🎶 and ran it all the way to bring home the Champions Trophy! 🏆 #INDvsNZ— Spotify India (@spotifyindia) March 9, 2025
Got to say, 𝘨𝘢𝘻𝘢𝘣 𝘬𝘢 𝘵𝘩𝘢 𝘺𝘦𝘩 𝘥𝘪𝘯!#INDvsNZ https://t.co/LlXLNlPNPS pic.twitter.com/8Fv6kcfXvf— JioSaavn (@JioSaavn) March 9, 2025
Ab toh aadat si hai humko aise jeetne me 🔥— Amazon Music India (@AmazonMusicIN) March 9, 2025
We love you #TeamIndia 🏆
#ChampionsTrophy #IndiaVsNewZealand
#TeamIndia made a ‘Fixed Deposit’ in history with this win! #ChampionsTrophy 🙂↔️💙 https://t.co/gRRgXREKoZ— HDFC Bank (@HDFC_Bank) March 9, 2025
Champions! Congratulations, Team India, on a well-deserved victory.#AxisBank #IndVsNZ #ChampionsTrophy #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/rOXWpJ71gk— Axis Bank (@AxisBank) March 9, 2025