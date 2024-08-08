            

      Indians opt for home grown getaways: Airbnb searches soar 340%

      Goa, Lonavala, Puducherry, Mumbai and Udaipur emerge as the most searched for domestic destinations.

      By  Storyboard18Aug 8, 2024 3:55 PM
      “The data underscores a growing trend amongst Indian travelers to explore domestic destinations during short breaks and long weekends as they are easily accessible. At Airbnb, we are excited to offer a wide range of stays as people explore new locations and immerse themselves in the local culture through our host offerings,” said Amanpreet Bajaj, Airbnb’s General Manager for India, Southeast Asia, Hong Kong, and Taiwan.

      Airbnb's latest search data reveals a significant surge in travel interest.

      The data highlights an approximately 340% Y-oY increase in domestic searches for Airbnb stays during the Independence Day and Raksha Bandhan long weekend. The following destinations have emerged as the top domestic destinations, reflecting a rising preference among Indian travellers for local exploration:

      - Goa - Lonavala - Puducherry - Mumbai - Bengaluru - New Delhi - Udaipur


      First Published on Aug 8, 2024 3:55 PM

