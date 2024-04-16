            

      IPL 2024: Philips India teams up with Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders as official grooming partners

      In this collaboration, players from Sunrisers Hyderabad proudly display the Philips India logo on their headgear, amplifying brand visibility both on-ground and across digital and social media platforms throughout the tournament.

      By  Storyboard18Apr 16, 2024 4:43 PM
      Additionally, Philips India plans to curate personalised experiences in various cities, featuring contests and events where fans can win signed merchandise from their favorite players. (Image source: Facebook)

      Philips announces its partnership with two Indian Premier League (IPL) teams, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), as their official grooming partner for the IPL 2024 season.

      In this collaboration, players from Sunrisers Hyderabad proudly display the Philips India logo on their headgear, amplifying brand visibility both on-ground and across digital and social media platforms throughout the tournament. Additionally, Philips India plans to curate personalised experiences in various cities, featuring contests and events where fans can win signed merchandise from their favorite players.

      Deepali Agarwal, business head - personal health at Philips Indian Subcontinent, commented, "We are delighted to join forces with Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders as their official grooming partner for the IPL 2024 season. Cricket and grooming share a common thread of precision, skill, and confidence, and we are excited to champion this synergy with our advanced grooming products. Through this association, we aim to inspire men across India to groom like professionals and unleash their full potential, mirroring the ethos of our brand."

      K Shanmugam, chief executive officer, Sunrisers Hyderabad stated, "We are thrilled to welcome Philips India on board as our official grooming sponsor for the upcoming T-20 season. As we deliver exceptional performances on the field, it is equally important for our players to maintain their grooming standards. With Philips' expertise in grooming solutions, we are confident that our players will look their best and feel confident, contributing to their overall performance."

      Binda Dey, chief marketing officer, Kolkata Knight Riders, added, "The association with Philips India comes at an opportune moment for Kolkata Knight Riders as we embark on another exciting journey this season of T20. Grooming plays a crucial role in the lives of our players, and partnering with Philips allows us to provide them with the best grooming tools and products. Together, we aim to set new benchmarks of excellence on and off the field."


      First Published on Apr 16, 2024 4:43 PM

