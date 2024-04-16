IPL 2024: Philips India teams up with Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders as official grooming partners

Philips announces its partnership with two Indian Premier League (IPL) teams, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), as their official grooming partner for the IPL 2024 season.

In this collaboration, players from Sunrisers Hyderabad proudly display the Philips India logo on their headgear, amplifying brand visibility both on-ground and across digital and social media platforms throughout the tournament. Additionally, Philips India plans to curate personalised experiences in various cities, featuring contests and events where fans can win signed merchandise from their favorite players.

Deepali Agarwal, business head - personal health at Philips Indian Subcontinent, commented, "We are delighted to join forces with Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders as their official grooming partner for the IPL 2024 season. Cricket and grooming share a common thread of precision, skill, and confidence, and we are excited to champion this synergy with our advanced grooming products. Through this association, we aim to inspire men across India to groom like professionals and unleash their full potential, mirroring the ethos of our brand."

K Shanmugam, chief executive officer, Sunrisers Hyderabad stated, "We are thrilled to welcome Philips India on board as our official grooming sponsor for the upcoming T-20 season. As we deliver exceptional performances on the field, it is equally important for our players to maintain their grooming standards. With Philips' expertise in grooming solutions, we are confident that our players will look their best and feel confident, contributing to their overall performance."