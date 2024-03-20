comScore            

      IPL 2024: Ticketing-focused company ConfirmTkt joins hands with RCB as its 'train ticketing partner'

      The partnership will see the #TrainTicketKing campaign captivating television commercials (TVCs), dynamic print ads, and digital campaigns featuring well-known RCB players.

      By  Storyboard18Mar 20, 2024 2:29 PM
      ConfirmTkt will introduce in-app games and contests across various social media platforms, offering RCB fans the chance to win match tickets and autographed memorabilia from the team.

      ConfirmTkt, an online train-utility and ticketing-focused company, announced its association with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) as their official ‘Train Ticketing Partner’ for the T20 season of 2024. In a move set to captivate cricket enthusiasts, ConfirmTkt's brand logo will prominently adorn the trousers of RCB's official and training jerseys.

      The partnership will see the #TrainTicketKing campaign captivating television commercials (TVCs), dynamic print ads, and digital campaigns featuring wellknown RCB players. ConfirmTkt will introduce in-app games and contests across various social media platforms, offering RCB fans the chance to win match tickets and autographed memorabilia from the team.

      Dinesh Kumar Kotha, chief executive officer of ixigo Trains & ConfirmTkt, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "This collaboration goes beyond the conventional realms of sponsorship; it's about merging the essence of what makes us uniquely Indian – the love for trains and the passion for cricket. This isn't just about the game; it's about building a community that shares the same heartbeat – the love for train journeys, the passion for cricket, and the spirit of Bengaluru."

      Rajesh Menon, vice president and head of royal challengers Bengaluru, said, "We are pleased to partner with ConfirmTkt this season. I am confident that this collaboration will bring out exciting fan engagements for people and make them feel more connected with the brand.”


      First Published on Mar 20, 2024 2:29 PM

