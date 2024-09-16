            
      IRCTC, Zomato join hands to deliver food to train passengers

      From vegetarian to non-vegetarian food options, ‘Zomato - Food Delivery in Train’ will comprise diverse menus of restaurants

      By  Storyboard18Sep 16, 2024 11:23 AM
      Zomato has announced its collaboration with the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), enabling passengers to order food during their train journey via the app. The food ordering and delivery platform has called the service 'Zomato - Food Delivery in Trains'. According to Zomato, the service is currently live across 88 cities. Since the Zomato-IRCTC collaboration, 10 lakh orders across 100 stations have been delivered to customers.

      "We are thrilled to collaborate with IRCTC allowing us to provide culinary delights to train passengers, making their journeys a memorable experience. We are confident that the scale of our collaboration with IRCTC will touch the lives of millions of customers across India and make train travel a convenient and delightful affair," Rakesh Ranjan, CEO, Food Delivery, Zomato said.

      Zomato app will have the option of "train" for the users to order food on their journey. Alternatively, customers at the station can also update their location after opening the Zomato app, after which they will be redirected to a banner for entering their PNR. It will automatically fetch the customer’s seat and train details directly once the customer has provided their PNR, ensuring that the delivery partners deliver the order to the right seat. This approach enables the delivery of food orders when the train is about to arrive at the station. Customers also have the option of picking up their orders from assigned pickup points at the station, Zomato said in a media statement. In the case of train delays, Zomato tracks the train timings to adjust delivery timings.

      From vegetarian to non-vegetarian food options, ‘Zomato - Food Delivery in Train’ will comprise diverse menus of restaurants. "With real-time tracking and dedicated customer support, customers can enjoy a smooth experience from ordering to delivery and addressing any queries or concerns," Zomato added.


      First Published on Sep 16, 2024 11:23 AM

