            

      JSW Paints’ rolls out 'Khoobsurat Soch' campaign featuring Ayushmann Khurrana for its waterproofing range iBlok

      The new campaign will be launched across various television channels as well as digital and social platforms.

      By  Storyboard18May 8, 2024 8:48 AM
      Conceptualized by TBWA/India, the film features brand ambassador Ayushmann Khurrana as he navigates conversations and has a solution to block leakage from affecting the ceiling he created in his new home. (Still from the campaign)

      JSW Paints, India’s leading environment-friendly paints company and part of the US$23 billion JSW Group has launched a new brand campaign for its iBlok Waterstop product range. In the new “Khoobsurat Soch” campaign, Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana urges every Indian consumer to add new depth to Thinking Beautiful in order to protect their home beyond the surface coating of the walls, highlighted the company. The new campaign will be launched across various television channels as well as digital and social platforms.

      Conceptualized by TBWA/India, the film features brand ambassador Khurrana as he navigates conversations and has a solution to block leakage from affecting the ceiling he created in his new home.

      According to AS Sundaresan, Joint MD & CEO of JSW Paints, “We urge our consumers to ‘Think Beautiful’ and when they do we are always there. The insight behind the campaign is that when a customer has a ‘Khoosurat Soch’ to have a beautiful ceiling - often affected by leakage, JSW Paints iBlok range is there to ensure it is surely protected. This lets them do more at home and keep it beautiful.”

      Govind Pandey, CEO, TBWA\India said, "You think beautiful not just when you create something beautiful but also when you protect beautiful creations!"

      Russell Barrett, CCExpO, TBWA\India said, "JSW Paints has stood for disrupting the category through thoughtful innovations for years now. With this film, the brand asked the provocative question - wouldn’t it be nice if more irritants in life could be blocked just as easily as iBlok waterproofing range blocks and protect our homes from the elements? The film dramatizes that perfect world with a humorous reminder that iBlok waterproofing range of paints protects our homes from the irritants on the outside, unfortunately not for those found on the inside."


      First Published on May 8, 2024 8:48 AM

