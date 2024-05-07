            

      Amazon Prime Video embraces ‘Lauki’ ahead of Panchayat’s new season

      The success of the campaign could be seen in the fact that over one million people were engaged, with 14,02,077 laukis being clicked off from the image on the webpage.

      Getting caught up in the lauki ki peeche ka raaz fervor, the cast of Panchayat, along with several social media influencers urged Panchayat fans as well as their followers to participate in this unique initiative by posting snippets about the campaign on their social media handles.

      Prime Video recently unveiled a marketing campaign as a precursor to the date announcement of its upcoming Original series Panchayat Season 3. By positioning this simple yet highly versatile vegetable Lauki, that has been an integral part of the series’ narrative from the beginning, at the core of the campaign, Prime Video reinforces its commitment to deliver authenticity, originality, and innovation in its programming and marketing.

      The week-long hybrid marketing campaign, encompassing both digital as well as offline, began on April 29. Prime Video kicked off the campaign by launching a website - www.panchayat3date.com that featured the date announcement creative covered with laukis. The visitors were urged to pluck (click) the iconic Phulera ki laukis to unveil the official launch date. Simultaneously, the laukis adorned billboards across Mumbai and Delhi, concealing the date, creating curiosity amongst the on-lookers.

      Getting caught up in the lauki ki peeche ka raaz fervor, the cast of Panchayat, along with several social media influencers urged Panchayat fans as well as their followers to participate in this unique initiative by posting snippets about the campaign on their social media handles. The on-ground initiative also extended to prominent vegetable markets in major and smaller cities nationwide, such as Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Lucknow, Chandigarh, Indore, and New Delhi, to name a few. These markets were inundated with laukis bearing the release date, accompanied by visits from the series' cast, amplifying awareness of the show among the general public.

      Prime Video executed the campaign alongside its agency partners Kulfi Collective, So Cheers, Initiative (IPG) and Trzy Innovationz.


