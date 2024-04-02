comScore            

      Brand Marketing

      Kangana Ranaut: The controversial queen of Bollywood turned politician

      Let's dive into the top 4 controversies that have defined the actor-turned-politician's tumultuous journey in the film industry.

      By  Varun ShethApr 2, 2024 6:53 PM
      Kangana Ranaut: The controversial queen of Bollywood turned politician
      Ranaut has carved a niche for herself as a fearless iconoclast unafraid to speak her mind.

      In the glittering realm of Bollywood, where drama and intrigue reign supreme, few stars shine as brightly - or as controversially - as Kangana Ranaut. With a career fraught with fiery feuds and headline-grabbing statements, Ranaut has carved a niche for herself as a fearless iconoclast unafraid to speak her mind. Let's dive into the top 4 controversies that have defined the actor-turned-politician's tumultuous journey in the film industry, where every scandal is a scene-stealer and every statement a plot twist.

      1. The Nepotism Saga Unfolds

      The stage was set on the plush couches of "Koffee with Karan," where Kangana Ranaut, in a moment of unfiltered candor, branded host Karan Johar as the "flag bearer of nepotism." This single statement sparked a wildfire of debate, exposing the deep-seated nepotism in Bollywood and setting Kangana on a collision course with the industry's elite.

      2. India's Independence, Kangana's Perspective

      At a news summit in 2021, Kangana ignited a firestorm with her provocative remarks on India's independence. She controversially stated that the freedom attained in 1947 was akin to "alms," with true freedom only realized in 2014. Her comments were met with outrage, with many accusing her of rewriting history and disrespecting India's freedom fighters.

      3. Twitter Wars and Suspension

      In a digital duel that shook the Twitterverse, Kangana found herself embroiled in a legal battle over alleged hate speech and incitement of communal violence in West Bengal. Her account was suspended, leading to a two-year ban before being reinstated. The saga highlighted the power and perils of social media in the hands of a fiery star.

      4. Feud with Hrithik Roshan: A Legal Battle

      One of Kangana's most infamous controversies revolved around her alleged affair with Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan. What began as a private affair quickly turned into a public spectacle, with both parties accusing each other of deceit and manipulation. The feud culminated in legal battles and public mudslinging, tarnishing the reputations of both stars and providing tabloids with ample fodder for gossip.

      Kangana Ranaut's journey in Bollywood is a saga of controversy and courage, where every statement is a headline and every feud a blockbuster. Love her or loathe her, Ranaut's unwavering resolve and fearless spirit continue to make her a force to be reckoned with in the world of Indian cinema and beyond.


      Tags
      First Published on Apr 2, 2024 6:53 PM

      More from Storyboard18

      Brand Marketing

      IPL 2024 viewership soars, sponsors take note

      IPL 2024 viewership soars, sponsors take note

      Brand Marketing

      Iconic Indian logos and their creative visionaries

      Iconic Indian logos and their creative visionaries

      Brand Marketing

      Rebel Foods' Behrouz Biryani levels up with Saif Ali Khan, targets 20 percent growth with premium and digital push

      Rebel Foods' Behrouz Biryani levels up with Saif Ali Khan, targets 20 percent growth with premium and digital push

      Brand Marketing

      Cricket gaming startup partners with cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle

      Cricket gaming startup partners with cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle

      Brand Marketing

      One97 Communications rolls out #MeraPehlaPaytm campaign

      One97 Communications rolls out #MeraPehlaPaytm campaign

      Brand Marketing

      Narayana Health in association with Jio unveils medical docu-series 'InsideER'

      Narayana Health in association with Jio unveils medical docu-series 'InsideER'

      Brand Marketing

      Nilkamal Sleep ropes in Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor as its brand ambassador

      Nilkamal Sleep ropes in Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor as its brand ambassador