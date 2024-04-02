Kangana Ranaut: The controversial queen of Bollywood turned politician

In the glittering realm of Bollywood, where drama and intrigue reign supreme, few stars shine as brightly - or as controversially - as Kangana Ranaut. With a career fraught with fiery feuds and headline-grabbing statements, Ranaut has carved a niche for herself as a fearless iconoclast unafraid to speak her mind. Let's dive into the top 4 controversies that have defined the actor-turned-politician's tumultuous journey in the film industry, where every scandal is a scene-stealer and every statement a plot twist.

1. The Nepotism Saga Unfolds

The stage was set on the plush couches of "Koffee with Karan," where Kangana Ranaut, in a moment of unfiltered candor, branded host Karan Johar as the "flag bearer of nepotism." This single statement sparked a wildfire of debate, exposing the deep-seated nepotism in Bollywood and setting Kangana on a collision course with the industry's elite.

2. India's Independence, Kangana's Perspective

At a news summit in 2021, Kangana ignited a firestorm with her provocative remarks on India's independence. She controversially stated that the freedom attained in 1947 was akin to "alms," with true freedom only realized in 2014. Her comments were met with outrage, with many accusing her of rewriting history and disrespecting India's freedom fighters.

3. Twitter Wars and Suspension

In a digital duel that shook the Twitterverse, Kangana found herself embroiled in a legal battle over alleged hate speech and incitement of communal violence in West Bengal. Her account was suspended, leading to a two-year ban before being reinstated. The saga highlighted the power and perils of social media in the hands of a fiery star.

4. Feud with Hrithik Roshan: A Legal Battle

One of Kangana's most infamous controversies revolved around her alleged affair with Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan. What began as a private affair quickly turned into a public spectacle, with both parties accusing each other of deceit and manipulation. The feud culminated in legal battles and public mudslinging, tarnishing the reputations of both stars and providing tabloids with ample fodder for gossip.