Katrina Kaif launches Kay Beauty in UAE

Katrina Kaif, is bringing her beauty flair to the UAE with the launch of Kay Beauty. Kay Beauty was created with a vision to deliver products that bridge the gap between glamour and skincare, encouraging beauty to be enjoyed without guilt. It offers beauty products across all leading makeup categories - lips, eyes, face, and nails. The range truly defines the premium category through its packaging and innovative formats backed with the finest quality formulations.

With the brand’s core philosophy, #ItsKayToBeYou, Katrina promises a piece of Kay Beauty that’s made especially for us. The brand offers a safe space and encourages individuals to celebrate who they truly are while creating a culture of acceptance, self-love, and empowerment. In just over four years, Kay Beauty has achieved extraordinary success, boasting a gross margin value of INR 1.5 billion. Loved across India, from bustling metro cities, to Tier 2 & 3 markets, it caters to makeup aficionados from all walks of life. The brand has garnered a strong presence in both online and offline platforms. With products flying off the shelves in over 300 stores and online orders being fulfilled in over 1,600 cities pan India, Kay Beauty has truly become a force to be reckoned with.

Speaking about the launch, Katrina Kaif, Co-Founder, Kay Beauty states, “It gives me immense joy to finally bring Kay Beauty to the UAE. It was always my vision to take Kay Beauty global and share our offering with customers across different geographies, so they can experience the product first-hand. The brand's foray into the GCC allows us to tap into a market that is very passionate about beauty and Indian cinema, both. It is a strategic move for us to launch Kay Beauty in the region via an omnichannel retail presence. GCC welcomes so many ethnicities, genders, and ages and Kay Beauty’s core philosophy is to cater to all skin tones, while staying true to the promise of #makeupthatkares.”