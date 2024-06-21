            

      Kinder Joy launches limited edition of Hot Wheels and Barbie in India

      Kinder Joy has released a new digital film to promote the Mattel characters' new collection.

      Blue Kinder Joy will include Hot Wheels toy cars, whereas Barbie collection will be found in the pink Kinder Joy.

      The confectionery brand from the house of Ferrero, Kinder Joy, has launched all-new limited edition licenses of Hot Wheels and Barbie toys. The brand has also introduced new packaging depicting Barbie and Hot Wheels characters on individual packs.

      This new packaging will facilitate informed purchase decisions. Additionally, with this launch, Kinder Joy has for the very first time introduced larger sized toys.

      Each blue Kinder Joy will include the iconic Hot Wheels toy cars whereas Barbie collection will be found in the pink Kinder Joy.

      Additionally, the brand has released a new digital film to promote the new collection. The film showcases a mother who surprises her kids with the all-new Kinder Joy, while they excitedly unwrap Barbie and Hot Wheels toys. The film conveys the key message: “Ab har Kinder Joy ke saath do naye toy collection, Barbie aur Hot Wheels.”

      Commenting on the launch, Amedeo Aragona, Regional Marketing Head at Kinder, said, "Based on market research, we are delighted to bring two world-renowned Mattel licensed characters to India as part of the Kinder Joy experience. Barbie and Hot wheels resonates with all age groups, and our increase in the toys size will definitely make it a collectors item.”


