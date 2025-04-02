Lodha vs Lodha: Macrotech accuses Abhinandan Lodha’s firms of forgery in trademark battle

ADVERTISEMENT
The legal dispute between Abhishek Lodha’s Macrotech Developers (Lodha Group) and Abhinandan Lodha’s House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL) has taken a serious turn, with Macrotech accusing HoABL-linked entities of forgery. The allegations revolve around the unauthorised use of the ‘Lodha’ brand name, with Macrotech claiming that fabricated documents were used to gain regulatory approval for corporate name changes.
In a filing with the BSE and NSE on April 2, Macrotech alleged that HoABL entities submitted forged board resolutions and a fake PAN card as part of their application to include ‘Lodha’ in their corporate names. The company stated that no such board meeting ever took place, and the supposed ‘no objection’ resolution—falsely granting HoABL permission to use the Lodha brand—was never discussed or approved by its directors. Furthermore, Macrotech claims that an independent director’s signature on the documents was forged, and the accompanying PAN card copy was fraudulent.
The company has formed a Special Committee of Directors to investigate the matter and take legal action, with Abhishek Lodha stepping aside from the probe to ensure impartiality. This dispute is unfolding alongside an ongoing ₹5,000 crore lawsuit filed by Macrotech against HoABL in the Bombay High Court, accusing Abhinandan Lodha of trademark infringement. The battle over the Lodha brand name continues to intensify, with both sides locked in a high-stakes legal fight.