Maruti Suzuki sets ambitious expansion plan for India, eyes market leadership in EVs

Maruti Suzuki, India’s leading automaker, has unveiled an ambitious mid-term management plan that aims to solidify its dominance in the Indian market while expanding its footprint in electric mobility and sustainable technologies.

The plan, released by Suzuki Motor Corporation, highlights India’s crucial role as the company’s primary growth engine. Maruti Suzuki is targeting a 50% market share in India’s automobile industry and is set to ramp up its annual production capacity to four million units, including increased exports from the country. A new manufacturing facility in Kharkhoda, Haryana, alongside the expansion of its Gujarat plant, will support this capacity surge.

With India transitioning towards green mobility, Suzuki plans to introduce four battery electric vehicles (BEVs) by 2030, starting with the e-Vitara. Additionally, the company will expand its hybrid and compressed natural gas (CNG) vehicle lineup, aligning with local conditions and consumer preferences. A significant investment in charging infrastructure is also in the pipeline to accelerate EV adoption.

In a unique move towards sustainability, Suzuki will commercialize biogas production in India, utilizing cattle waste to generate compressed biogas (CBG) fuel for vehicles. This initiative, expected to lower greenhouse gas emissions and boost rural livelihoods, aligns with India’s renewable energy ambitions.

Maruti Suzuki is refining its dual-channel sales strategy, positioning Nexa as a premium brand while Arena continues to cater to mass-market consumers. The company will strengthen its SUV and MPV lineup to meet shifting consumer preferences and counter intensifying competition in the segment.

India’s role as a global research and development (R&D) hub is expanding, with Suzuki deepening its collaboration with premier institutions like IITs and IIMs. The company will increase executive exchanges between its Indian and Japanese operations, reinforcing India’s leadership in product planning and development for domestic and export markets.

Recognizing India as a key global manufacturing base, Suzuki aims to leverage its production scale to export vehicles to emerging markets in Africa and the Middle East, where demand for affordable mobility solutions is rising.