Mast & Meh V-Day Special: Amazon Prime, boAt, Bombay Shaving Company - who got dumped?

Mast

Brand: Prime Video India

Agency: The New Thing x Bare Bones Collective

Prime Video’s transformation into Premi Video this Valentine’s is a stroke of genius. The campaign blends popular culture with romance, creating a playful yet endearing narrative that immediately grabs attention. Imagine Hathi Ram from Paatal Lok turning into a pookie-like Saathi Ram, or Mirzapur’s formidable Gajgamini softening her persona into a lovable “Babu Shona” – it’s a delightful twist that not only surprises but also resonates with fans on a whole new level. And who could miss Emiway Bantai? His lethal raps reimagined as a soulful, Mohabbatein-esque SRK violin serenade is pure magic! The idea to petition for a “Premi Week” instead of just a Valentine’s Day is cheeky, refreshing, and incredibly relatable.

Mast

Brand: Coke Studio

Agency: Ogilvy India x OpenX from WPP

There's something truly magical about rediscovering a way of expressing love that's both timeless and deeply personal. The Coke Studio Mixtape taps into that nostalgia by transforming a simple playlist into a curated collection of memories and emotions. Instead of scrolling endlessly through digital feeds, you're handed a tangible piece of art—a classic cassette filled with soulful tracks from Coke Studio Bharat, Bangla, and Tamil. What really stands out is the thoughtful inclusion of the specially designed Coke Studio Cassette Player. The cassette player itself feels like a keepsake—a charming reminder that sometimes, the most meaningful gestures come wrapped in simplicity.

Mast

Brand: Allen Solly

Agency: Inhouse

Allen Solly's latest digital campaign, Own Your Z, is a real treat. It’s refreshing to see a brand that understands that style isn’t bound by age. Teaming up with Zeenat Aman — a true icon — the campaign bridges the gap between generations in a playful yet genuine way. Watching Zeenat decode Gen Z lingo with her effortless charm reminds you that cool has no expiration date. This isn’t your run-of-the-mill marketing spiel; it’s a celebration of individuality and timeless style that speaks directly to anyone who’s ever felt confident in their own skin.

Meh

Brand: Bombay Shaving Company

Agency: Inhouse

Bombay Shaving Company’s “Love However” campaign just doesn’t hit the mark. It tries to sound edgy and modern by celebrating non-traditional expressions of love, but the whole thing feels more forced than fresh. The ad opens with a guy discovering a gift set and a note that reads “Last night was fun! Happy Valentine’s Day XOXO” — which might seem cute on paper, but it comes off as a tired, overused trope rather than something genuinely heartfelt.

Mast

Brand: Archies

Agency: Inhouse

Archies' new Valentine’s campaign, #PyarKaOGSolution, is a delightful tribute to love in all its timeless forms. It beautifully blends the nostalgia of the past with the conveniences of the present, reminding us that the essence of expressing our feelings remains ever-relevant. This campaign isn't just about romantic love—it's a celebration of every bond we cherish. It encourages us to honour all the special relationships in our lives, making every Valentine’s Day an opportunity to express gratitude, warmth, and affection. A sweeping hit!

Mast

Brand: Ultra Play

Agency: Inhouse

Ultra Play’s latest Valentine’s Day ad is a surprise that mixes humour, nostalgia, and a touch of Bollywood magic. The ad takes an unexpected route by setting a story at a traditional mourning ceremony — a setting that would normally be somber — but then gently flips the script. An unsuspecting guest starts reminiscing, and before you know it, his tribute turns into a playful mash-up of classic Bollywood film titles, inadvertently unveiling a secret love story between Auntyji and his Papaji (fondly known as 'Bobby'). What really stands out is how the ad weaves in famous movie names like Rangeela, Amar Prem, Taal, and many others, creating a layered narrative that feels both endearingly chaotic and warmly familiar.

Mast

Brand: BookMyShow

Agency: Inhouse

BookMyShow’s latest campaign is a breath of fresh air in our hectic lives. It’s not just about romance on Valentine’s Day; it’s about sparking those genuine connections that remind us we all matter. Imagine walking into select PVR cinemas in Mumbai and stumbling upon beautifully designed cards, each carrying a simple message that says, "You're seen, you're special, you're loved." The campaign encourages everyone—from close friends to strangers—to pass along a bit of joy. And the best part? The ripple effect extends beyond the cinema, making its way across digital spaces with genuine moments captured on film. BookMyShow has managed to create a campaign that feels real, relatable, and truly uplifting.

Meh

Brand: Swiss Beauty

Agency: Hashtag Orange

CRAZE by Swiss Beauty attempts to ride the wave of trendy digital culture with its AI-generated rap anthem, but what comes off is a contrived mishmash of clichés rather than a genuine celebration of self-expression. Instead of delivering an authentic message of self-love, the ad seems to be ticking off boxes for what it thinks modern audiences expect. The so-called anthem, designed to be catchy and confident, instead comes off as a forced attempt to blend technology with beauty, leaving a hollow echo of what could have been a bold statement. The campaign might catch the eye for its modern spin, but beneath the flashy surface, it lacks the substance needed to truly inspire or connect.

Mast

Brand: Swiggy Instamart

Agency: Inhouse

Swiggy Instamart's InstaTohfa campaign reimagines love as something that isn’t confined to just your partner but extends to family, friends, and even pets. The playful nod to classic Bollywood — with a modern twist and a dash of humour — brings a nostalgic charm, especially with Tusshar Kapoor’s energetic performance that pays tribute to his iconic father, Jeetendra. And hey, getting thoughtful gifts delivered in just 10 minutes? That’s not only clever but super convenient too. Overall, it’s a mast campaign that makes you appreciate the little gestures of love in everyday life.

Meh

Brand: Senco Gold and Diamonds

Agency: Inhouse

Senco Gold & Diamonds’ new “Expressions of Love” campaign tries way too hard to be poetic, but ends up feeling forced and empty. The whole idea of telepathic communication might sound intriguing on paper, but in practice, it comes off as a gimmick rather than a genuine connection. Instead of showcasing authentic moments, the ad opts for overly staged scenarios—quiet dinners, fleeting family glances, and fleeting smiles—that feel contrived and cookie-cutter. The campaign’s attempt to be both artistic and emotional falls flat, making the jewelry seem secondary to a concept that doesn’t really resonate.

Mast

Brand: boAt x Flipkart Minutes

Agency: Inhouse