McDonald's India partners with Universal Pictures, to include 'Minionised' meal in menu

Ahead of the release of Despicable Me 4, McDonald’s India – North & East in partnership with a film production company has launched a new marketing campaign. The multinational fast-food chain has partnered with Universal Pictures and will bring new food items and meal options in Minion-themed packaging for the customers. In addition, McDonald’s will transform select restaurants into Minion havens and will invite Minion’s mascot to boost engagement with customers. Despicable Me 4 is releasing on July 3 in the US.

According to McDonald's India, the new 'Minionised' meal options will include- Choco Caramel McFlurry, Chicken McNuggets (4-pcs), Mega Minion Surprise Meal, and Happy Meal. Along with Happy Meals, customers will receive a special edition Despicable Me 4 book and Minion-themed headband. Happy Meal customers will get access to games and fun activities by scanning the QR code available on the HM box, McDonald's India added.

McDonald’s said it will undergo transformation with Minion-themed decor to celebrate the Minion invasion.

Rajeev Ranjan, Managing Director, McDonald’s India - North and East, said, “McDonald’s has always been a happy place for families, and we are always looking for new ways to create joyful and memorable experiences for our customers. We are incredibly excited to bring the world of the Minions to our customers. We eagerly wait to see broader smiles on the faces of our young guests and their families as they relish these limited-edition meals while engaging in the fun activities".