Nothing partners with Jordan Hemingway for Headphone (1) campaign

London-based tech company Nothing has collaborated with photographer and director Jordan Hemingway for the launch of its first over-ear audio product, Headphone (1). The campaign, built around expressive portraiture, showcases Hemingway’s visceral, narrative-driven visual style and marks an entry into the over-ear audio category for the brand.
Known for his work with luxury houses like Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Mugler, Prada and Gucci, as well as longtime collaborations with FKA Twigs, Hemingway brings a cinematic edge to the product rollout. As per the company, the partnership also extends beyond photography as Nothing will release a custom professional camera preset titled “Stretch”, developed by Hemingway for Nothing’s smartphone camera users, later this month.
“I first visited Nothing’s office a few years ago on an unrelated project and was struck by their fearless creativity,” said Hemingway. “To return now and co-create something so visual and personal is not only exciting, it’s an honour.”
Ryan Latham, Senior Director of Brand & Creative (Global) at Nothing, described the collaboration as an “instinctive fit,” citing Hemingway’s ability to fuse raw emotion, beauty, and experimentation with innovation. “His aesthetic challenges traditional norms, just like Headphone (1) does,” Latham said. “Portraiture allowed us to focus on individuality, while Jordan’s love for tech and creative process mirrored our own team’s design ethos.”
The Nothing Headphone (1) campaign is expected to roll out globally in the coming weeks.