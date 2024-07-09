Mercedes-Benz India crossed a significant milestone as the luxury auto maker unveiled the EQA and its sibling, the EQB, alongside sharing its H1 2024 sales performance.

In the past six months, the German automaker introduced 6 new products and expanded its luxury touchpoints across key cities like Delhi, Gurgaon, Mumbai, Chennai, and Bengaluru. Santosh Iyer, MD and CEO of Mercedes-Benz India, said "Our focus on building a diverse talent pool across all levels highlights our commitment to growth and innovation."

Mercedes-Benz India also has new products coming up for the festive season.

Mercedes-Benz India recorded best-ever H1 sales with 9,262 new Mercedes-Benz cars delivered in H1 2024, marking a +9% growth over H1 2023. BEV sales grew by 60% in H1 2024, driven by the demand for models like EQE SUV, EQB, and EQS. SUVs remain a success story, constituting 55% of total H1 sales volume, with strong demand for models like the GLA, GLC, and GLS Maybach. The popularity of TEVs continues to rise, representing ~25% of all cars sold in H1, reflecting the evolving luxury car market in India.

"These results are reflection of the love and trust customers place on us and we will do everything possible to keep upto their expectations," Iyer said.