Mountain Dew launches ‘JAKAD KE PAKAD’ campaign

Cricket fans across the country prompted Mountain Dew® on this surge of love for the newcomers which led the brand to take notice and launch a digital initiative, ‘JAKAD KE PAKAD’, that is inspired by the voice of fans and true events.

The campaign ‘JAKAD KE PAKAD’ extends the brand’s ethos, presenting a narrative that honors the bravery and perseverance of debutant cricketers and encourages them to overcome their fears.

The campaign film showcases a new cricketer gearing up to step onto the field. As he buckles up, doubt begins to creep in, but he fights through his thoughts, grabs his bat, and walks out with his head held high, overcoming his fear with a resolute look on his face. This transformation from apprehension to courage emphasizes the importance of embracing challenges and pushing beyond limitations to achieve greatness.

The film reiterates Mountain Dew®’s belief of ‘Darr Ke Aage Jeet Hai’ that signifies that in the face of any challenge, there are two choices: either succumb to fear and turn back or overcome fear and move ahead. It is this choice that sets real heroes apart from the rest.