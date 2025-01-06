News18 Lokmat leads Marathi news segment with unmatched reach and market share

According to the latest BARC ratings, News18 Lokmat has outperformed TV9 Marathi and ABP Majha, establishing dominance in the Marathi news segment.

The data highlights News18 Lokmat's market share of 22.2%, surpassing TV9 Marathi and ABP Majha, which holds 21.4% and 16.5% respectively. (Source: BARC | Market: Maharashtra/ Goa | Period: Wk 52'24 | Audience: All 15+ | Metric: Market Share%)

In Mumbai, News18 Lokmat has firmly secured the top position in terms of reach among viewers. The channel boasts an impressive cumulative reach of 4,462, ahead of TV9 Marathi, which stands in second place with a reach of 4,091. (Source: BARC | Market: Mumbai | Period: Wk 52'24 | Audience: All 15+ | Metric: Cume Reach 000s)

News18 Lokmat consistently addresses ground-level issues that directly impact people's lives, providing real-time coverage of local politics and events. The channel also offers a national perspective to its audience in Maharashtra, delivering a well-rounded and comprehensive view on various issues. It has consistently maintained its dominant position in the Marathi news segment, outperforming competitors across TV and social media. News18 Lokmat’s website too stands at the forefront, setting a benchmark in the Marathi news genre with its viewership figures.

Network18’s News18 Network is India’s largest news network, comprising 16 national and regional news channels that connect with audiences across the country. CNN-News18 has remained the number one English news channel for over 2 years, while News18 India dominates primetime as the number one Hindi news channel. Several of the network's regional channels have also consistently topped the charts, reflecting its strong local connect. Network18’s CNBC-TV18 has been the undisputed leader in business news, reinforcing the network’s position as a trusted and influential voice across genres.

Mitul Sangani, CEO – Indian Languages, News18 said, “News18 Lokmat’s BARC ratings reaffirm its unwavering commitment to impactful journalism, which shines through its ground-level reporting and real-time coverage. By addressing issues that matter most to the people and offering a balanced perspective, the channel has set a gold standard in the Marathi news segment, leading the way across television and digital platforms with trust and excellence. I would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to advertisers and sponsors for their continued support, which inspires us to continue raising the bar.”