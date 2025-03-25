No more business class for Air India staff as airline focuses on customers

ADVERTISEMENT
From April 1, all Air India employees, including senior management, will travel in economy class to ensure more premium seats are available for paying customers. This move is part of the airline’s efforts to improve its service and image following criticism over flight delays.
According to The Times of India, staff will only be upgraded to premium economy or business class if seats remain unsold 50 minutes before departure—a policy the airline has confirmed.
“With this, we want to ensure that our premium seats, which are in high demand, are available to our customers first. This reflects our commitment to customer-centricity in the new Air India,” an airline spokesperson said.
India is one of the world’s fastest-growing aviation markets, with domestic air travel increasing by 10-12% annually over the past decade, according to government data.
Air India, formerly state-owned, was acquired by the Tata Group in 2022 and later merged with Vistara, a joint venture between Tata and Singapore Airlines. Since the takeover, the airline has been undergoing a major transformation, including a fleet overhaul, a new logo, and upgraded cabin interiors.
Billions of dollars have already been invested in Air India’s turnaround plan. The airline is also reportedly in discussions for a multi-billion-dollar order of widebody jets from Boeing and Airbus, according to Reuters.