Noise expands to select Reliance Digital and Vijay Sales stores across 6 major cities

Noise the smartwatch and connected lifestyle brand, has now extended its flagship product's accessibility to select Reliance Digital, and Vijay Sales stores across 6 cities - Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad. This expansion will allow consumers to experience the premium design and advanced features of Luna Ring firsthand, thereby gaining a deeper understanding of how this innovative wearable can empower them to take control of their health and well-being.

To further expand its reach, Luna Ring's entry into offline stores marks a strategic move. This in-store presence allows Noise to cater to a wide consumer base, extending beyond the online tech-savvy population and tapping deeper into Bharat. Additionally, by offering a hands-on experience in stores, customers can now explore Luna Ring firsthand, fostering a deeper understanding and appreciation for its features. This in-store presence not only reinforces Noise's dedication to offering premium products at aspirational prices but also provides a premium touchpoint for potential customers to experience the product immersively.

Commenting on the expansion, Amit Khatri, Co-Founder, Noise, said, "We take immense pride in introducing the much-awaited Luna Ring at select brick-and-mortar stores, bringing the premium experience to our community of Noisemakers. Through Luna Ring, we want to empower consumers to elevate their lifestyle through seamless technological integration, allowing them to take complete control of their well-being and performance. By joining forces with leading retail partners, we can provide an immersive experience for customers who prefer to explore technology before they buy.”

With 98.2% accuracy [validated by IIIT-Hyderabad and Olympics coaches] and a fighter jet grade titanium body, Luna Ring tracks over 70 body metrics, guiding the users towards their full potential with meaningful insights into their activity, readiness, and sleep.