            

      Onsitego partners with Pine Labs to provide EMI options to customers

      Under this partnership, the companies aim to provide easy EMI options to consumers while purchasing Onsitego’s extended warranty and damage protection plans for their new devices.

      By  Storyboard18Apr 30, 2024 11:13 AM
      The partnership will allow two companies to offer the customers a value proposition of getting both their devices and protection plans covered under a single EMI option.(Image source: Claudio Schwarz via Unsplash)

      Onsitego, a device care company, has announced a strategic partnership with Pine Labs, a platform for EMI payments. Under this partnership, the companies aim to provide easy EMI options to consumers while purchasing Onsitego’s extended warranty and damage protection plans for their new devices. Over the past few years there has been a significant increase in EMI based purchase. While affordability solutions were always available for devices, there were very few options of clubbing protection plans with devices. The partnership will allow two companies to offer the customers a value proposition of getting both their devices and protection plans covered under a single EMI option.

      Gaurav Agarwal., Chief Revenue Officer of Onsitego, said, "As payment preferences evolve, we recognize the importance of offering flexible and convenient options for our customers. Our collaboration with Pine Labs will enable us to expand the device protection market and extend the benefit of our hassle-free service to a much wider audience."

      Mayur Mulani, Chief Growth Officer – Affordability Business at Pine Labs, remarked, "We are delighted to partner Onsitego and help them in their quest to provide worry-free device protection to their customers by integrating easy pay later payment options at the point of sale. Pine Labs’ robust tech stack and an ever-growing network of bank and NBFC partners is tailored to provide seamless instalment payment options for Onsitego’s customers."

      Onsitego and Pine Labs will be working together to expand the reach of this offering across all offline retailers – Both Modern Trade and General Trade.


      First Published on Apr 30, 2024 11:13 AM

