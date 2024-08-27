Paris Olympics sparks surge in sports training centre searches across India: Justdial

According to a new analysis of consumer search trends by Justdial, searches for various sports training facilities have witnessed a substantial increase during the Paris Olympic period (July 26th to August 12th) compared to the previous month (June 26th to July 12th).
Nationwide, searches for sports training centres experienced a remarkable 110 percent increase during the Olympics. This surge was particularly pronounced in metropolitan cities, with a 133 percent increase in searches compared to non-metropolitan areas, which saw a 92 percent rise.
Among the major cities, Delhi witnessed a 157 percent increase, Mumbai recorded a 171 percent surge, Pune saw a 203 percent jump, Chennai experienced a 60 percent increase, Bangalore saw a 69 percent rise, Hyderabad recorded a 94 percent surge, Kolkata witnessed a 224 percent increase, and Ahmedabad saw a 154 percent jump in searches for sports training centers.
In non-metropolitan areas, the trend was equally impressive, with Dehradun reporting a 281 percent increase, Patna at 263 percent, and Guwahati at 246 percent.
Javelin throw classes saw a phenomenal 825 percent increase in searches, likely fuelled by athlete and star performer Neeraj Chopra. Pistol shooting and rifle shooting training centres also experienced significant growth, with searches increasing by 282 percent and 230 percent, respectively. Archery, sword fencing, badminton, table tennis, and hockey coaching classes also witnessed notable spikes in search interest, stated the report.
Pune emerged as a hotspot for rifle shooting training centres, with a 1013 percent increase in searches.
Delhi and Hyderabad led the way in archery classes, recording 747 percent and 733 percent increases, respectively. Mumbai dominated searches for pistol shooting training centres with a 921 percent surge. The city-wise spikes for javelin throw saw Mumbai lead the way at 4332%, followed by Pune at 3942 percent and Delhi at 1085 percent.