Paris Olympics to garner 150 million viewership on Digital | News influencers to be called 'digital news broadcasters'

Paris Olympics to garner 150 million viewership on Digital, 120 million on Linear TV

With the Paris 2024 Olympics starting from Friday, Viacom18 Sports is set to provide an immersive viewing experience on Sports18 and JioCinema. Experts predict that the Paris Olympics will attract 150 million viewers on the digital platform and 120 million viewers on linear TV. Compared to the Tokyo Olympics, there's a 70 percent increase in advertisements and sponsorships, indicating growing brand interest in non-cricket sports events.

Experts also note that, for the first time, digital and TV ad rates are similar for the Paris 2024 Olympics, at approximately Rs 1,40,000 per 10 seconds for both Standard and High Definition TV channels. Around 100-120 million viewers are expected to tune in to Sports18 Network, and about 150 million viewers are anticipated to watch the Olympic Games on JioCinema.

SEBI cracks down on unregistered finfluencers, but loopholes remain

Last month, the market regulator, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) cracked down on unregulated financial influencers who might be giving misleading investment advice. However, Sebi allowed people to educate others about investing, as long as they're not giving specific advice or promising guaranteed returns.

Storyboard18 checked the background of some of the finfluencers (someone who shares money management advice on social media platforms like YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, and others) who are not Sebi-registered but are selling "certified paid courses" on trading. Most of them have changed their intro to 'educationist', and 'digital creator ' and have disabled the comment section.

Publicis Groupe to acquire Influential for $500 million

French advertising giant Publicis Groupe has announced its plans to acquire Influential, one of the largest influencer agencies, in a $500 million deal. This acquisition aims to enhance Publicis' ability to connect brands with their target audiences through strategic influencer campaigns. Las Vegas-based Influential was co-founded in 2013 by Ryan Detert, who will continue as Influential's CEO at Publicis.

Influential operates a proprietary AI-driven platform powered by over 100 billion data points. The company has a vast network of more than 3.5 million creators, encompassing 90% of global influencers with over one million followers. Influential’s roster of 300 clients includes Google, AB InBev, Amazon, McDonald’s, and General Mills.

Google has a new competitor - SearchGPT by OpenAI

OpenAI is testing a new search engine, SearchGPT, with real-time summarised information from the web with links to relevant sources. It uses generative artificial intelligence to produce results.

Touted as the direct competition to Google, the AI search engine is powered by the GPT-4 model family. It is currently in its prototype testing phase and is limited to 10,000 test users at launch.

In a blog, OpenAI said that while this prototype is temporary, it plans to integrate the best of these features directly into ChatGPT in the future.

News influencers to be called 'digital news broadcasters', proposes new draft of Broadcasting Bill

According to the new draft of the Broadcasting Services (Regulation) Bill that the government shared with stakeholders, social media influencers, creators, or podcasters who upload content specific to the news genre and current affairs could be classified as 'Digital news broadcasters'.

As reported earlier, on July 9, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) added new provisions to the Bill. One of which said that the OTT and digital news broadcasters have been exempted from criminal penalties for failure to notify the government upon surpassing the statutory threshold. Additionally, the definition of OTT broadcasting service has also been revised, which now includes social media creators.