Patanjali Ayurved apologises to Supreme Court for ad mishap

Patanjali Ayurved has formally expressed regret to the Supreme Court in response to a notice prompting it to justify why contempt of court proceedings should not be initiated for allegedly breaching an assurance provided to the top court on November 21, 2023.

In the affidavit filed in response to the notice, In the affidavit filed in response to the notice, Acharya Balkrishna said they ‘regrets that the advertisement in question which was meant to contain only general statements inadvertently included the offending sentences’.

In the affidavit they said they will ensure that such advertisements are not issued in the future.

The affidavit also said that Schedule J of the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954 read with Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1955 is in an archaic state and the last changes were introduced in 1996.

“Company now possess evidence-based scientific data with clinical research conducted in Ayurveda, which would demonstrate the advances made through scientific research in the context of diseases mentioned in the said schedule,” the affidavit added.

As per the document the company’s ‘only quest is for a better and healthier life for each and every citizen and to reduce the burden on the countries healthcare infrastructure by providing holistic, evidence based solutions for lifestyle related medical complications through the usage of age old traditional of Ayurveda and Yoga.’