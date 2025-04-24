HUL cuts ad expenses by 6.5% in Q4 FY25, consolidated profit drops by 3%

Fast-moving consumer Goods (FMCG) giant Hindustan Unilever announced its quarter 4 result for the fiscal year 2025 on Thursday. The maker of brands like Dove and Horlicks reported a 3% decline in its consolidated profit to Rs 2,475 crore in Q4 FY25 compared to Rs 2,561 crore in the corresponding quarter in FY24.

The company's standalone profit in Q4 stood at Rs 2,493 crore--an increase of 4% year-on-year.

HUL reduced its consolidated advertisement and promotion expenses by 6.5% to Rs 1,510 crore in the March quarter FY25 YoY.

In Q4 FY24, HUL's ad expenses were Rs 1,616 crore.

On a sequential basis, the consolidated ad expenses saw a marginal rise of 0.19%. HUL spent Rs 1,507 crore on ads and promotion in the December quarter (Q3) FY25.

On a standalone basis, HUL's ad expenses saw an 8.3% decline YoY to Rs 1,454 crore in Q4 FY25 compared to Rs 1,586 crore in the same period last fiscal.

HUL's standalone Q4 FY25 earnings:

The FMCG major registered a total income of Rs 15,513 crore in the January-March quarter in FY25 versus Rs 15,077 crore in Q4 FY24.

The home care segment's revenue saw an uptick of 1.80% YoY to Rs 5,818 crore in Q4 FY25 versus Rs 5,715 crore in Q4 FY24. The beauty and well-being segment's revenue surged to Rs 3,113 crore in Q4 FY25 (up 4.21%) compared to Rs 2,987 crore in Q4 FY24. The personal care segment's revenue stood at Rs 2,124 crore in Q4 FY25, up 3% YoY. However, the revenue of food segments saw a decline of 0.38% to Rs 3,896 crore in Q4 fiscal year 2025 YoY.

HUL's consolidated Q4 FY25 earnings:

HUL's consolidated total income stood at 15,979 in January-March (Q4) FY 25 compared to Rs 15,441 crore in Q4 FY24.

The home care segment's revenue saw an uptick of 1.85% YoY to Rs 5,815 crore in Q4 FY25 versus Rs 5,709 crore in Q4 FY24. The beauty and well-being segment's revenue surged to Rs 3,265 crore in Q4 FY25 compared to Rs 3,062 crore in Q4 FY24. The personal care segment's revenue stood at Rs 2,126 crore in Q4 FY25, up 3.05% YoY. In contrast, the revenue of food segments saw a decline of 0.35% to Rs 3,896 crore in Q4 fiscal year 2025 YoY.