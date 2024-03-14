Pepperfry launches Career Reboot Program to empower women’s return to the workforce

Pepperfry, an e-commerce furniture and home goods company, has announced the launch of Career Reboot Program, an initiative designed to empower and facilitate the re-entry of women into the workforce after a career break of more than one year.

The Career Reboot Program is an extension of Pepperfry's commitment to diversity and inclusivity, seeking to proactively recruit and empower homemakers, new mothers, and women returning from career breaks to join the team as Part-Time Home Consultants in the store, stated the press release. This initiative, which will be in force across cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and NCR, recognises the unique talents and intrinsic sense of aesthetics that women bring to the workforce.

Talking about the brand’s innovative initiative, Hussaine Kesury, chief activation officer at Pepperfry, said, "We believe in the power of diversity and understand the value that women bring to the workplace. The Career Reboot Program is our way of providing a supportive and inclusive environment for women who have taken a career break to re-enter the workforce with confidence. At Pepperfry, we believe that diverse perspectives drive innovation and success, and the Career Reboot Program reflects our dedication to creating an enriching and fulfilling work experience for every woman seeking to reignite her career path."

Joee De Choudhury, Head - Human Resources at Pepperfry, shared, "At Pepperfry, we want to provide a platform for women to showcase their talents and skills, regardless of the career gap they may have experienced. The Career Reboot Program is a testament to our commitment to creating opportunities and fostering a diverse and inclusive workplace."

The part-time home consultant role is tailored for individuals seeking a flexible work schedule while leveraging their expertise in home decor and furnishings, highlighted the release.