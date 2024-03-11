‘Poacher’ producer Alia Bhatt sparks controversy by carrying leather bag despite animal welfare advocacy

Alia Bhatt, Gucci's global brand ambassador, has come under fire following her appearance at a recent Gucci event in Mumbai, where she was photographed carrying a black leather bag that's supposedly costs $2800. This decision has stirred controversy, especially considering Bhatt's outspoken support for animal welfare and her recent role as a producer of the Amazon Prime Video series, 'Poacher.' This series exposes the grim realities of illegal ivory smuggling and its detrimental effects on elephants. Bhatt's choice of accessory at the event has therefore sparked online debate, highlighting a stark contrast between Bhatt's personal values and her fashion choices.

A Reddit user (Fine_Farm_8583) claims to have uncovered that Alia carried a $2800 calf leather bag. Additionally, they provided a Google search result indicating that calfskin is obtained from cows as young as three years old. This revelation heightened the criticism against Bhatt, raising ethical concerns about the use of young cows for their hides. The alleged evelation triggered accusations of hypocrisy against the actress, as many voiced disappointment and scepticism toward celebrities who promote certain causes but do not reflect those values in their personal decisions.

The incident has revived debates on celebrity responsibilities and the need for genuine advocacy. Alia Bhatt's participation in 'Poacher' initially received praise for addressing environmental concerns, but her recent actions have cast doubt on her commitment to animal welfare, for Internet users. While she expressed appreciation for the series during its trailer launch, her decision to carry a leather bag has led to questions online about the consistency of her support for the cause.

User reactions on Reddit:

A Reddit user commented on the situation, expressing frustration with what they perceive as celebrity hypocrisy. They criticised Alia Bhatt for her involvement in projects like ‘Coexist’ and 'Poacher,' which she promotes to gain recognition, while simultaneously using or promoting calf leather. The user expressed disillusionment with celebrities and their activism, suggesting that they are tired of such inconsistencies in their behaviour.

One user questioned why the media fails to highlight the controversy surrounding Alia Bhatt's accessory choice, while quickly praising her sustainable saree usage. “ I don’t understand how this doesn’t get picked up by the media but are quick to pick her sustainable saree usage,” the user commented.