Posterscope and Milton make going back-to-school fun in latest campaign

The renowned brand in home and kitchenware, Milton, in association with Posterscope, has launched a vibrant campaign titled ‘Milton Liya Kya?’ to create awareness about its vibrant range of bottles and tiffins in 75+ colors and designs with a creative twist.

Spanning major cities, the campaign utilised a mix of traditional and digital out-of-home (DOOH) media. It featured kids being joyous about the new school supplies, making kids say YES to school supplies.

Executed by Posterscope, the out-of-home (OOH) specialist agency from dentsu India, the campaign ensured that every parent found a product that suited their taste and needs- you name it, Milton has it. As summer vacations came to an end, this campaign served as a reminder to drive purchases. Based on Milton’s insights, the campaign focused heavily on South and West India, identified as key potential markets. This geographical emphasis aimed to maximise reach and impact in regions with high demand potential. The media universe in these markets lent itself to success, giving the brand an opportunity to use a combination of traditional billboards, DOOH, and metro advertising to reach a broad audience.

To further capture attention, the agency incorporated innovative elements such as Sequential Lighting and cut-out installations at eight prominent locations. Metro wraps and inside train branding enhanced the visual appeal and memorability of the communication. The creation and implementation of these innovations were managed with a lead time of just 3-4 days.