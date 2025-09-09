PubMatic sues Google for billions over ad monopoly violations

ADVERTISEMENT
Advertising exchange PubMatic has filed a lawsuit against Google, alleging that the tech giant has illegally monopolized the ad technology market and seeking billions of dollars in damages, according to a Bloomberg report.
The lawsuit is the second filed by an ad exchange against Google since a federal judge ruled in April that the company illegally monopolized ad exchanged and ad servers.
The judge has scheduled another trial this month to determine whether Google should be forced to divest parts of its advertising business due to antitrust violations.
PubMatic CEO Rajeev Goel stressed that the lawsuit is not only about financial damages but also about ensuring fair competition in digital advertising, Bloomberg added.
PubMatic, which helps websites sell advertising, competes directly with Google Ad Manager (formerly DoubleClick).
Testimony from Google's antitrust trial revealed that Google had once considered acquiring PubMatic in 2011 before opting to buy ad tech firm Admeld instead.