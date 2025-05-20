            
Amazon Fashion rebrands GenZ storefront as ‘SERVE’; eyes tier II-III surge

The revamp comes on the back of impressive traction as the platform sees a 3X increase in Gen Z customers and 4X growth in shoppers from Tier II and III cities like Chandigarh, Kochi, Patna, Nagpur, Jaipur and Surat.

By  Storyboard18May 20, 2025 11:19 AM
SERVE’s roster includes new-age labels such as Barcino, Tokyo Talkies, Highlander, The Bear House, Diljit x Levi’s, Mokobara, Casio, Chumbak, Cosrx and Moxie. (Image credits: Unsplash)

Amazon Fashion has relaunched its Gen Z-focused online storefront with a new identity ‘SERVE: Dishing Out Style’. As per the company, with this it aims to capture the attention and wallets of India’s youngest, trend-savvy shoppers. Formerly known as the Next Gen Store, the platform is being positioned as a dynamic, always-on trend destination.

The new name ‘SERVE’ draws from Gen Z lingo, meaning to present oneself with confidence and standout flair; aims to empower a new wave of fashion-forward expression across apparel, beauty and lifestyle.

Boasting over 2 million products from over 350 global and domestic brands, SERVE’s roster includes new-age labels such as Barcino, Tokyo Talkies, Highlander, The Bear House, Diljit x Levi’s, Mokobara, Casio, Chumbak, Cosrx and Moxie.

"After pioneering India's first dedicated Gen Z store in 2023, we are elevating our commitment with 'SERVE'," says Nikhil Sinha, Director, Amazon Fashion India. "Our research consistently reveals this demographic values individuality and trend-alignment alongside affordability. With 'SERVE', we are democratizing trend-forward fashion—bringing inclusive, accessible style to all of India, particularly Tier II and III cities where we have seen over 40% YOY growth. We have created not just a shopping destination, but a cultural platform that empowers authentic self-expression through affordable style, making fashion a tool for confidence and creativity accessible to everyone.”

Moreover, SERVE’s evolution is rooted in extensive Gen Z research that identified key archetypes like The Trend-Hacker and The Elevated Everyday-ist.

The platform also features monthly trend updates, creator-curated edits, seasonal lookbooks and category filters for Y2K, K-beauty, conscious fashion and more. The redesigned storefront experience includes a fresh visual identity, intuitive UX and voice and tone aligned with Gen Z subcultures.


First Published on May 20, 2025 11:19 AM

