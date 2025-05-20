            
  • Home
  • brand-makers
  • burger-king-operator-rba-narrows-losses-by-34-3-to-rs-60-4-in-q4fy25-66483

Burger King operator RBA narrows losses by 34.3% to Rs 60.4 in Q4FY25

Restaurant Brands Asia's revenue from operations surged by 5.86% to Rs 632.5 crore in Q4 FY25 on year-on-year basis

By  Storyboard18May 20, 2025 10:55 AM
Burger King operator RBA narrows losses by 34.3% to Rs 60.4 in Q4FY25
RBA added 113 BK Cafés in its existing and new stores, taking the total café count to 464

Burger King operator Restaurant Brands Asia Limited (RBAL) has narrowed its Quarter 4 losses by 34.3% in fiscal 2025. The company's losses stood at Rs 60.4 crore in the quarter ended on 31 March 2025, compared to Rs 92 crore in Q4FY24.

Overall, in fiscal 2025, the QSR chain operator reduced its losses to Rs 232.7 crore compared to Rs 236.7 crore in FY24.

Restaurant Brands Asia's revenue from operations surged by 5.86% to Rs 632.5 crore in Q4 FY25 on year-on-year basis. (Rs 597 crore).

The Indian market accounted for Rs 489.7 crore of the overall revenue in the March quarter, while Indonesia registered Rs 142.7 crore in the same period.

Restaurant Brands Asia Limited, earlier known as Burger King India Limited, reported a 36% rise in Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBIDTA) for the quarter at Rs 75 crore.

Same-store sales grew 5.1%, aided by a strong focus on value offerings. The company increased its footprint in India to 513 restaurants, adding 58 restaurants from the same period a year ago.

RBA added 113 BK Cafés in its existing and new stores, taking the total café count to 464.

"We will continue to expand our footprint across the country and increase our Burger King restaurants in India from 513 to around 800 by FY29," Rajeev Varman, Whole-time Director and Group Chief Executive Officer of RBA, said in a statement.


Tags
First Published on May 20, 2025 10:55 AM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

boAt's co-founders Aman Gupta, Sameer Mehta witness 91% pay decline in over 3 years

boAt's co-founders Aman Gupta, Sameer Mehta witness 91% pay decline in over 3 years

Brand Makers

PhonePe names top officials as key management personnels

PhonePe names top officials as key management personnels

Brand Makers

Sanjeev Bikhchandani reflects on DPS Faridabad's rising influence

Sanjeev Bikhchandani reflects on DPS Faridabad's rising influence

Brand Makers

Sundar Pichai reveals Google almost bought Netflix: 'Debated it intensely'

Sundar Pichai reveals Google almost bought Netflix: 'Debated it intensely'

Brand Makers

Instagram's Adam Mosseri tries Lay's Magic Masala and kaju katli in India

Instagram's Adam Mosseri tries Lay's Magic Masala and kaju katli in India

Brand Makers

InMobi names Reneta Kripalani as Global Head of Marketing Communications, Consumer and D2C

InMobi names Reneta Kripalani as Global Head of Marketing Communications, Consumer and D2C

Brand Makers

Sundar Pichai takes subtle dig at Satya Nadella over ‘making Google dance’ remark

Sundar Pichai takes subtle dig at Satya Nadella over ‘making Google dance’ remark