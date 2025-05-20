Burger King operator RBA narrows losses by 34.3% to Rs 60.4 in Q4FY25

ADVERTISEMENT
Burger King operator Restaurant Brands Asia Limited (RBAL) has narrowed its Quarter 4 losses by 34.3% in fiscal 2025. The company's losses stood at Rs 60.4 crore in the quarter ended on 31 March 2025, compared to Rs 92 crore in Q4FY24.
Overall, in fiscal 2025, the QSR chain operator reduced its losses to Rs 232.7 crore compared to Rs 236.7 crore in FY24.
Restaurant Brands Asia's revenue from operations surged by 5.86% to Rs 632.5 crore in Q4 FY25 on year-on-year basis. (Rs 597 crore).
The Indian market accounted for Rs 489.7 crore of the overall revenue in the March quarter, while Indonesia registered Rs 142.7 crore in the same period.
Restaurant Brands Asia Limited, earlier known as Burger King India Limited, reported a 36% rise in Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBIDTA) for the quarter at Rs 75 crore.
Same-store sales grew 5.1%, aided by a strong focus on value offerings. The company increased its footprint in India to 513 restaurants, adding 58 restaurants from the same period a year ago.
RBA added 113 BK Cafés in its existing and new stores, taking the total café count to 464.
"We will continue to expand our footprint across the country and increase our Burger King restaurants in India from 513 to around 800 by FY29," Rajeev Varman, Whole-time Director and Group Chief Executive Officer of RBA, said in a statement.