Global Ads Spotlight: How the Sydney Opera House’s 50th anniversary campaign broke new ground

To mark its 50th anniversary, the Sydney Opera House unveiled a striking campaign titled "Play It Safe". The campaign, created by Accenture Song and The Monkeys, used a bold approach to celebrate the House’s history while addressing Australia’s increasingly conservative creative climate.

A message of artistic courage

The centerpiece of the campaign is an original song written by Tim Minchin, paired with a music video directed by Kim Gehrig.

The video blends archival footage of the Opera House’s construction with performances from Australian artists. It’s a nod to the building’s past while making a strong statement about the importance of creative risk-taking.

The campaign aimed to challenge the perception that the Opera House is an exclusive cultural institution. Instead, it promotes the idea that the Opera House, like art itself, is for everyone.

At a time when Australia’s creative culture is seen as more constrained, this message encourages the embrace of bold ideas and artistic freedom.

Strong impact and reach

Since its launch, Play It Safe has made a significant impact, generating 1.8 billion impressions globally and securing 662 media stories in major outlets.

The campaign not only resonated with existing Opera House audiences but also attracted new ones. About 73% of those who had no prior connection to the Opera House reported a more favourable opinion after seeing the film, with 49% expressing an intent to visit.

Recognition at Cannes