            
  • Home
  • brand-marketing
  • flipkart-backed-myntra-enters-singapore-targets-650000-indian-residents-66377

Flipkart-backed Myntra enters Singapore, targets 650,000 Indian residents

The Myntra Global website will showcase around 35,000 styles from over 100 Indian brands, including brands like Aurelia, Global Desi, The Label Life, House of Pataudi, Anouk, Bombay Dyeing, Rare Rabbit, etc

By  Storyboard18May 19, 2025 4:46 PM
Flipkart-backed Myntra enters Singapore, targets 650,000 Indian residents
Myntra expands operation in Singapore

E-commerce platform Myntra has forayed into Singapore as part of its growth strategy. The Flipkart-backed company has launched Myntra Global in Singapore to cater to almost 650,000 Indians living in the Lion City, the company said.

Myntra CEO Nandita Sinha explained the strategy behind why the company chose Singapore as a foreign business destination. She said, "We have a huge Indian diaspora in a country like Singapore -- almost 650,000 Indians live in Singapore. As we were going through our data...we realised that almost 30,000 of these users are actually visiting us every month. We then decided to launch Myntra Global in Singapore".

Additionally, the company has aimed to build a stronger international brand affinity over the coming years.

The Myntra Global website will showcase around 35,000 styles from over 100 Indian brands, including brands like Aurelia, Global Desi, The Label Life, House of Pataudi, Anouk, Bombay Dyeing, Rare Rabbit, etc.

According to the company, the delivery of the orders will be done within an average of 4-7 days from India, supported by third-party cross-border logistics services.

Singapore's key e-commerce platforms operating include Shopee, Lazada, Aliexpress, Amazon, and Zalora.


Tags
First Published on May 19, 2025 4:46 PM

More from Storyboard18

How it Works

SC rules in favour of Patanjali in two-decade-old customs duty dispute

SC rules in favour of Patanjali in two-decade-old customs duty dispute

How it Works

EU antitrust ruling on Mars' $36 billion Kellanova takeover due by June 25

EU antitrust ruling on Mars' $36 billion Kellanova takeover due by June 25

How it Works

Delhi HC cracks down on unauthorized use of Andaz Apna Apna IP

Delhi HC cracks down on unauthorized use of Andaz Apna Apna IP

How it Works

Spotify podcasts found promoting illegal drug sales through AI-generated voices

Spotify podcasts found promoting illegal drug sales through AI-generated voices

Brand Marketing

Simply Speaking Shorts #7: The Paradox of Genius - Why inconsistency fuels innovation

Simply Speaking Shorts #7: The Paradox of Genius - Why inconsistency fuels innovation

Brand Marketing

Zee Entertainment launches new identity and ‘brand universe’

Zee Entertainment launches new identity and ‘brand universe’

Brand Marketing

Ixigo restricts routes to Turkey, Azerbaijan; Chairman Bajpai calls it 'right thing as Indian'

Ixigo restricts routes to Turkey, Azerbaijan; Chairman Bajpai calls it 'right thing as Indian'